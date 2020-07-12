Cam Newton Works Out With Popular and Surprisingly Athletic Rapper

It seems Cam Newton is willing to throw a football to just about who is willing to catch it. Recently, rapper and former college athlete Blueface joined Newton and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in a game of catch. It might surprise people how athletic and fluid Blueface looked running routes and heaving the ball a good distance down the field to Beckham, who gave him his gloves as souvenirs after the seemingly impromptu session.

Blueface’s Football Career

The rappers whose real name is Jonathan Porter has scored big with hits like “Thotiana,” “Respect My Cryppin,” and “Obama,” is reportedly 6’4″ 180 pounds and pretty agile by the looks of the video. While his form isn’t going to check out with quarterback gurus like Jon Gruden, he seemed to have some snap on his arm as he heaved a bomb to Beckham. In high school, Porter threw for over 3,000 yards and 38 touchdowns in two seasons before committing to play in college at Fayetteville State University.

In his lone season with the school, Porter completed under 46 percent of his passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. He left the school in 2016 to pursue his music career.

This is a picture of him on National Signing Day when he committed to Fayetteville State, and before the face tattoos.

Celebrated with former player Jonathan Porter this evening after signing his LOI to @FSUBroncos #NationalSigningDay pic.twitter.com/UyXLP3sxzV — David Machuca (@coachchucs) February 5, 2015

Newton’s Other Workout Partners

This isn’t the first time Newton has gotten in a productive sweat with friends within hip-hop. Newton has been known to play a little basketball as well, and he goes head-to-head with the Migos’ Quavo, who is an above-average hooper himself. He’s represented himself pretty well in several NBA Celebrity All-Star Games. Let’s just say he’s a shoot-first point guard.

Add Blueface to the list with Beckham Jr and New England Patriots teammates Mohamed Sanu, and the youngster N’Keal Harry, who was also on hand for the workout shown above.

Newton’s star is seemingly on the rise since signing with the Patriots, and it’s making for an intriguing build-up to the 2020 season.

