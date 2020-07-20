Cam Newton Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant With Amazing Gift to Friend

When you’re a professional football player, you can’t just give regular gifts. The expectations are much higher. If you’re a connoisseur of art, and a fan of the late Kobe Bryant, you’d likely give a thumbs up to the New England Patriots‘ Cam Newton‘s gift to a long-time friend.

Cam Newton Gifts Stunning Kobe Bryant Art Work to Friend

In a recent Instagram video, Newton gives us a brief story about a gift he received honoring Bryant and also offers a glimpse of some of the other artwork in his home. There is a really nice Muhammad Ali painting in the video as well.

Ultimately, Newton unveils the eye-popping Bryant piece and his friend’s response is priceless. Take a look:

The image is beautifully done. I can’t tell if it’s a pencil drawing, a painting, or what style. All I know is it is quality work by a talented artist.

As great as the work is, it’s still tough to see as many still struggle to deal with the loss of Bryant just under six months ago.

Bryant’s death was one of the earliest of the negative moments that have rocked the globe in 2020. He and his daughter Gianna perished in a helicopter accident on January 26.

Bryant’s Lasting Legacy

Bryant’s legacy left an indelible imprint on society and especially on other athletes.

Newton and his friend reminisced on a trip to see Bryant and the Lakers take on Lebron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the last meeting between the two greats.

Newton isn’t the only one honoring Bryant this year with memorable pieces of art. NBA 2K21 will be offering a Mamba Forever Edition for Playstation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X.

You can see the two different works of art below.

Long after 2020 is done, Bryant tributes will continue while the sports world and planet on whole hope and prays for a better year in 2021.

