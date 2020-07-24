Cam Newton Has Must-See Workout With YouTuber Logan Paul [WATCH]

The list of big names Cam Newton has worked out with during the offseason is almost like a who’s-who of sports and entertainment. We’re at a point where if Newton has video of himself throwing passes to Betty White I’d only be partially surprised.

Newton’s latest private workout partner is one of the world’s most popular YouTubers, and he didn’t look half bad out there catching passes from the 2015 NFL MVP.

Newton Working Out With Logan Paul

With over 22 million subscribers on YouTube, Logan Paul is one of the most influential people in the world–for better or worse.

He’s also a pretty decent athlete. He has tried his hand at professional boxing, played football in high school, and has dabbled in mixed martial arts training. In early July, Paul met up with Newton in Los Angeles and he came out to a UCLA practice facility for a workout that was shot with a high-level of production.

Take a look at the video:

Logan Paul isn’t a Bad Athlete

The video isn’t that long, and it shows Paul having some ups and downs catching the ball. However, he does show himself to be a pretty solid athlete who made a decent account of himself in this light football environment.

Devin Asiasi Was Present for the Workout

You might have recognized, the stoutly built, far more refined young man catching passes in the video. If you didn’t recognize his face and are a Patriots fan, chances are you’ll know him very well by the second week of the upcoming season.

It was rookie tight end Devin Asiasi. The UCLA alum was in L.A. getting prepared for the season as well, and Newton threw to him too. While the Paul workout was all for the cameras, the work Newton did with Asiasi had the most substance. Aside from the cardio and conditioning, Newton was establishing a connection with a new teammate.

It was also a rookie player who like Newton, will be in a different situation when the season starts. Those two creating a bond could be important for the season especially considering the way the Patriots have used the tight end position in the past.

Asiasi is positioned to follow in the footsteps of players like Ben Coates, Rob Gronkowski, and Ben Watson. Perhaps when we look back on this workout in a few months, it will be the Newton-Asiasi meeting that we remember the most.