Cam Newton Posts Strange Pool-Jumping Video on Instagram [WATCH]

Cam Newton’s Instagram account is one of the more entertaining you’ll find amongst NFL players. He’s vulnerable, honest, fun, and fashionable. His latest post is harmless, but I’m still trying to figure out what he’s doing.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Cam Newton’s Pool Jumping…Thing

I’m not sure exactly what Newton is doing in the video, but in case you’re a fan of The Cure, Newton uses the band’s classic, “Friday I’m In Love” as the soundtrack.

Diving while in a pool is a relatively new thing, right? What’s even stranger than the dive is Newton’s attire. He’s actually wearing socks. Either he’s a genius whose brain functions differently than ours, or someone needs to tell him socks aren’t usually pool attire.

If this is your first look at Newton’s Instagram page, he’s not usually frolicking in the pool. Most often, especially recently, the theme of his posts have been related to his workouts and fitness ahead of the 2020 season.

The Best of Cam Newton on Instagram

Newton founded a production company called Iconic Saga. The camera work and photography on his Instagram account seems to be largely handled by the experts he’s hired to work for the company. Iconic Saga has even produced a series on Quibli called Iron Sharpens Iron in which Newton stars in the first episode.

Here is a look at some of the more eye-catching shots from Newton’s Instagram page:

Perhaps at the end of the 2020 season, we’ll look back at this meeting as one that featured three players (Newton, the Cleveland Browns’ Odell Beckham Jr., and the Atlanta Falcons’ Todd Gurley) who were among the league’s biggest stories. Newton is getting a fresh start with the New England Patriots after a great run with the Carolina Panthers, that didn’t exactly end the way he wanted it to.

Beckham Jr. feels a little disregarded after a season hindered by injury with the Cleveland Browns in 2019. Gurley was a cast off from the Los Angeles Rams despite being one of the top players at his position over the past four seasons. He’s back home in Georgia playing for the Falcons, and if he can rise to the occasion, his season will be a point of discussion as well.

Newton dove headfirst into the Patriots’ playbook early on in the process as he referenced new teammate Julian Edelman.

Newton wishes his son a happy birthday as he acknowledges his connection with his children as his main purpose and drive for success. If Newton stays active on Instagram through the season, it could be a fun 18-20 weeks in Patriots Nation.

Also Read: