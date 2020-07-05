Cam Newton’s Outfit Draws Attention Upon Arriving in Foxborough

Cam Newton, the newest quarterback for the New England Patriots, came to his physical to join the team dressed in a striped outfit that drew attention online during the July 4 holiday. The ensemble was vintage Newton, including one of his signature hats.

Cam Newton Arrives in Foxborough

Cam Newton arrives in Foxborough pic.twitter.com/JtftMFyL83 — BostonSportsMike (@boston_sp0rts20) July 4, 2020

This is something that Patriots fans should get used to in 2020. Newton’s outfit on Saturday was possibly partially related to Independence Day, and it looked as if it was tailored to show off the physique he’s been building ahead of what is set up to be his redemption season.

One user reminds us of just how unique of a dresser Newton can be.

To those talking about his fits don't forget to mention the 🔥 🔥 🔥 ones too!!! pic.twitter.com/uKy3y9E5Im — Jarrett Costin (@Jdcostin910) July 4, 2020

Newton was in town to take his physical to complete his new contract. I’d expect to hear it officially announced next week, assuming everything goes well.

New #Patriots QB Cam Newton is in New England to complete his physical & finalize his 1-year, $1.75M contract that’s worth up to $7.5M. The team is confident in his condition & no issues at all are anticipated on his physical. It’ll take a few days to complete, but this is a go. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 4, 2020

No matter how you feel about any of Newton’s attire, it’s pretty safe to say, as long as he leads the Patriots to wins on Sundays, he could wear a rubber tube to the press conference and the fans wouldn’t care.

Newton Will Be a Culture Shock for Some

Here’s a shot from the files of the obvious: Cam Newton isn’t Tom Brady, but that’s not all bad. Obviously, there will be a sect of the Patriots fanbase that refuses to accept Newton because he’s too different from what they’re used to seeing as the quarterback of their team. He’s not a traditional pocket passer. His attire away from the football field doesn’t look as if he could be heading to a business meeting (though he might be considering his savvy in that area).

He celebrates with dances and other sorts of things when plays go well, and yes, that goes beyond the primal scream or fist pump you might have seen from Brady. And let’s not forget the most obvious difference: Newton isn’t white.

Back in June, the Boston Red Sox backed up Torii Hunter’s claims of racism in Boston. It’s an unknown as to whether this will impact Newton, but as Sports Illustrated claimed, Hunter stated he was called the n-word “100 times.” The Red Sox stated that Hunter’s “experience is real.”

Change starts now. Much love!🙏🏾👍🏾✊🏾✊🏻✊🏽✊🏿✊🏼 https://t.co/aoUqmUX24E — Torii Hunter (@toriihunter48) June 10, 2020

It’s obviously noteworthy that this isn’t a response to all fans and likely may not even mean that Newton’s race will be a constant talking point among fans when the season begins.

However, it is impossible to ignore the complaints that have been prevalent since the Newton signing was announced. These are just a few examples of some of the things Patriots fans have commented on across a variety of Newton content.

Again, this does not reflect the behavior or views of every Patriots fan, but this element exists, and it will be interesting to monitor the narrative throughout the season.

