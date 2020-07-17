Patriots With Largest Salary Cap Hits in 2020

The primary conversation around the New England Patriots is related to the team’s newly cemented salary cap space. After getting Rex Burkhead to restructure his contract and collecting funds from grievance settlements with Antonio Brown and Aaron Hernandez, the Patriots now have just under $7.8 million available in cap room.

Talk has swirled about the team potentially chasing free agents like Jadeveon Clowney, Markus Golden, Timmy Jernigan, and others. There is a chance Bill Belichick and Co. could see fit to add to the roster.

However, let’s look at the players who are already on the roster. Here is a list of the Top-10 cap hits for the Patriots heading into the 2020 season. Who’s worth it?

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

CB Stephon Gilmore: $18.67 million

It’s appropriate the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year is the highest-paid guy on the team. Gilmore changes the offense’s approach and is even one of the five players in the NFL to receive a 99 overall rating in Madden 21. He’s a superstar.

WORTH IT

G Joe Thuney: $14.78 million

Under the franchise tag, Thuney will count for just under $15 million against the team’s cap in 2020. The Patriots could have lessened the blow if they came to an agreement on an extension with Thuney before the July 15 deadline, but that didn’t happen. As it is, Thuney was the Patriots’ highest-rated offensive player in 2019 per Pro Football Focus, and one of the most consistent performers on either side of the ball.

WORTH IT

LB Dont’a Hightower: $12.44 million

The 2020 Patriots front seven will have just one player who has been to a Pro Bowl, and that’s Hightower. He is now 30 years old, but still durable and versatile. He had one of his best years rushing the passer in 2019 with 5.5 and could be invigorated in 2020 surrounded by young blood like Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings, and others.

WORTH IT

WR Julian Edelman: $9.67 million

Few are better out of the slot. Though Edelman is getting older, he’s coming off one of the best seasons of his career in 2019. While he is 34 years old, Edelman looks to be in phenomenal shape during the offseason. He’s heading in with a chip on his shoulder for next season because he wants to prove he can do it without Tom Brady. That’s a formula for success.

WORTH IT

OL Marcus Cannon: $9.62 million

Cannon is a part of a solid unit, but if you look at him individually and compare his salary to teammates who performed better in 2019, you have to wonder if his salary is a bit more than he’s proven to be worth as a player. Cannon ranked just seventh amongst Patriots offensive players in 2019, and 36th amongst guards in the NFL, per PFF. Of the seven ranked above him on his team, three make less than Cannon.

NOT WORTH IT

OL Shaq Mason: $8.71 million

Mason might be the most underrated player on the Patriots’ offensive line. He has thrived as both a run and pass blocker, despite less-than-prototypical measurables for his position. At under $9 million a year and shy of his 27th birthday, he is a bargain.

WORTH IT

WR Mohamed Sanu: $6.5 million

The 2020 season is going to be a huge one for Sanu. Injuries hampered him throughout 2019, and he failed to be the playmaker the team hoped he’d become. He has looked like a man possessed during the offseason, but based on what he did in 2019, there’s no question the Patriots could find more value for this $6.5 million elsewhere.

NOT WORTH IT

CB Jonathan Jones: $5.97 million

While Jones rates out as the third-best corner on the team behind Gilmore and Jason McCourty, he’s still considered a Top-20 performer at his position. If you can get that at a position as important as corner in the NFL, you’re doing well.

WORTH IT

CB Jason McCourty: $5.55 million

It’s pretty simple. If Jones, who is rated a bit lower than McCourty, makes $5.97 million and is considered a bargain for the Patriots, then JMac is a steal at his salary.

WORTH IT

DB Devin McCourty: $5.4 million

Perhaps the biggest bargain on the team is DMac. He is still one of the NFL’s best safeties, yet the Patriots have him in the fold for under $5.5 million per season. Mix that with the camaraderie and chemistry he has playing with his twin brother, and their collective presence is invaluable.

WORTH IT

ALSO READ: