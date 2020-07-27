Patriots’ Cam Newton ‘Isn’t Superman Anymore,’ Says NFL Coach

The bulleting board material for the New England Patriots and Cam Newton continues to build. The Athletic published its annual quarterback tier list on Monday, and not only was Newton placed on the third tier, one NFL coach went as far as to remove the former NFL MVP’s superhero alternate identity.

NFL Coaches and Talent Evaluators Place Cam Newton at the Middle of the Pack

The Athletic spoke to 50 coaches and talent evaluators around the NFL and had them place all of the league’s presumed starters on one of five tiers, within being the highest and five being the lowest. Newton was placed on the third tier after receiving votes everywhere from tiers 2-5. What this tells you is that few know what to expect from Newton in 2020 after he returns from an injury-plagued 2019 season.

Cam Newton ‘Isn’t Superman Anymore’

If the Tier-3 placement wasn’t enough to place the battery in Newton’s back, this comment from an NFL coach should do the trick.

“I don’t think he is Superman anymore,” a coach who placed Newton in the third tier said. “Remember when (Colin) Kaepernick became vegan, changed his body and he just wasn’t as dynamic of an athlete anymore? Cam was 265 and bigger than everybody. He looks skinny now like he is 235 and wants to have ripped abs, and that’s his choice. Is he going to have that power running element?”

I’m not sure which Newton this coach has been looking at, but the 31-year-old heading into his 10th year in the NFL doesn’t look skinny as much as he looks fit.

Newton may not play with the same reckless abandon that he once did, and that’s a good thing. He needs to conserve himself a little more, slide on the ends of some runs, and take the check down rather than standing in the pocket too long and taking unnecessary hits.

If he does that, he can’t still be Superman.

