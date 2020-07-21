Patriots Experts Debate Hilarious Jarrett Stidham vs. Jimmy Garoppolo Topic

There’s a lot of football conversations taking place, which is great, and there’s tons of COVID-19 talk, which is terrible. Every once in a while, a conversation that is completely frivolous is not only OK but fun and hilarious. On Monday, WEEI’s Dale Arnold and Rich Keefe pulled NFL Network’s Mike Giardi into on those conversations.

The three men discussed which member of the New England Patriots’ quarterback was the most handsome, Jarrett Stidham, Jimmy Garoppolo, and of course, a little Tom Brady was mixed in there as well. Take a listen:

Stidham or Garoppolo?

This tweet was sent midshow.

.@MikeGiardi asked if Jarrett Stidham is as handsome as Jimmy G: "I mean look, let's not get crazy here…let's keep it real…" — Dale & Keefe (@DaleKeefeWEEI) July 20, 2020

This might seemingly come out of nowhere for some, but the topic of Garoppolo’s appeal is nothing new for some Patriots fans. Despite spending almost all of his time with the Patriots as a backup to Brady, he often garnered attention because there are droves of people who find him attractive.

Being traded to the San Francisco 49ers was the best thing for Garoppolo’s playing and potential modeling career. With the Niners, he became the starting quarterback and landed in California where his opportunities to get sponsorships with companies like Bose, GQ, Men’s Warehouse and Levi’s just made all the more sense.

Put Some Respect on Stidham’s Name

Stidham might have his admirers, but he’s much more understated. He’s a family man whose Instagram account is more about his wife and new puppy.

I can relate to Stidham’s IG account because it’s more of the kind of social media profile I’d have if I was an NFL quarterback. People would get tired of seeing my four kids and every one of the basketball games, cross country and cheerleading meets.

However, those who have a dog in this race, who gets your vote? Maybe Stidham will get more respect here than he does from EA on his Madden rating.

