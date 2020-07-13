July 15 is Key Date for Patriots and Joe Thuney

The entire New England Patriots nation has been talking about the teams’ quarterbacks for the past few weeks, but later this week, a key date comes up for a man largely charged with protecting whoever is the starting signal-caller. Joe Thuney, the Patriots’ elite starting guard has been given the franchise tag, which locks him in for the 2020 season.

The tag assures Thuney of making $14.781 million in 2020. Thuney is one of 14 players to receive the franchise tag this season. Thuney and Washingtons Brandon Scherff are the only offensive linemen to get the tag.

Why July 15 is Key for Thuney and the Patriots

Thuney’s tagged salary makes him the second-highest-paid player on the Patriots behind Stephon Gilmore. Thuney is going to get paid, one way or another, but the Patriots could get some immediate salary cap relief if they can convince Thuney to agree to a contract extension.

An extension could alleviate some of the money Thuney is set to be paid this year and push a portion of it to the other years on the prospective new deal. Essentially, the Patriots have to pitch security and staying a part of the organization to Thuney over collecting a more handsome payment in 2020 and having an option to be an unrestricted free agent going into 2021.

If Thuney remains one of the best in the NFL at his position, he could be in line for an even bigger deal going into next season. The Patriots could use the tag on him again ahead of 2021, but that’s very rare. The deadline for the Patriots and Thuney to reach an agreement is 4 pm ET on July 15.

Getting Thuney to sign an extension could lower his cap hit by more than $6 million says Patriots cap expert, Miguel Bezan. He drew up a potential extension that would still pay Thuney like a top guard in the NFL.

Patriots Have Already Created Cap Space

The Patriots have already cleared cap space by getting Rex Burkhead to restructure his deal, effectively taking a pay cut. The team also got more room to operate after they received payment from grievances settlements from two former players, Antonio Brown and Aaron Hernandez.

Currently, the Patriots cap space number is at just under $7.8 million. If they can get Thuney to sign the extension, it could be up over $14 million which would put the team in play for one or two additions on the defensive side of the ball.

