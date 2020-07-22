Patriots Veteran Labeled Worst Player on Team in 2019

The New England Patriots came into the 2020 NFL Draft with one major position in need of an upgrade, and that was tight end. Matt LaCosse’s Pro Football Focus rating might explain why that position was in such a poor place.

Matt LaCosse Grades and Numbers

In 2019, LaCosse played his first and potentially only season for the Patriots. The 6’6″ 27-year-old had split his first three years in the NFL between the New York Giants and Denver Broncos. He was undrafted free agent when he came out of Illinois in 2016. He made the Giants’ squad, but missed all of the 2016 on injured reserve.

LaCosse has battled to have an NFL career, but his performance in 2019 was ranked 55th out of 67th players eligible for a legitimate grade according to PFF. No player who is currently on the Patriots’ roster had a lower overall grade from the evaluation service.

In 11 games of action, LaCosse had 13 receptions for 131 yards and 1 TD. According to Player Profiler, LaCosse had three drops in 2019. When you consider he had just 13 catches, that’s a pretty high drop percentage.

What Did the Patriots Do to Improve the Position

With LaCosse as the team’s most dependable tight end, the Patriots knew they needed to address this position. It has been very important to the team during its 20-year run under Bill Belichick.

This dynamic goes a long way to explain the team drafting Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene in the third round of the 2020 Draft. Asiasi is an athletic tight end who could be a problem up the seems, and after the catch. How many 6’6″ 270-pound guys do you know who can do this?

If he can establish a connection with Cam Newton, he has a great chance to turn into the former MVP’s Greg Olsen.

Keene has a chance to play something of a hybrid role that doubles as a James Develin-Aaron Hernandez type. Keene is an accomplished lead blocker who also possesses soft hands, a nasty streak and the ability to make plays after the catch. The Patriots might have a formidable heavy formation that features Asiasi, Keene, N’Keal Harry, and Rex Burkhead on the field at one time.

It’s an exciting influx of talent at a position of obvious need.

