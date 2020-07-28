Patriots Patrick Chung Responds to Critics of His Decision to Opt-Out

The New England Patriots‘ Patrick Chung elected to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season for safety reasons, and some insensitive fans voiced their displeasure on social media. Chung clapped back.

Patrick Chung Claps Back at Fan on Instagram

Chung became the sixth Patriots player to opt-out of the upcoming season. The Patriots have the most players in the NFL who have made that decision, but there are several others across the NFL including Chicago Bears stud defensive tackle Eddie Goldman and the Philadelphia Eagles’ speedy wide receiver Marquise Goodwin.

Chung’s situation is similar to his teammate Dont’a Hightower. Chung and his girlfriend are expecting a child, and Hightower and his fiancee just had a son two weeks ago. Both have cited the safety of their infant as primary motivation for opting out. Still, some fans aren’t accepting their decisions without levying some criticism.

Chung fired back at one fan in a now-deleted Instagram post. Chung screen captured a message from a fan that read, “if us “regular” people have to work, you should to.” Chung’s response said, “excuse me for wanting to have a safe child.” There was more, but the post was deleted before anyone could screen capture the exchange.

This particular fan isn’t alone. This gentleman shared a similar take in an exchange with NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Curran:

Spare us the pious lectures, they get paid millions to play a game. I would live to stay home for my family but I can’t — MannieFreshHeatstheBooth (@MannieMostel) July 28, 2020

The selfishness and player-hating are real. You hate to see it.

Why Are So Many Patriots Opting Out?

Speculation and conspiracy theories abound, and one of the most ridiculous ones suggests head coach Bill Belichick is somehow orchestrating a mass opt-out initiative to tank for Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence in 2021. If you think this kind of thing is just coming from the bowels of the NFL fanbase, there are even others on a higher level of the NFL community uttering this silliness.

Another example of why half the league’s coaches and execs get replaced every few years. Knee-buckling dopiness. https://t.co/zbWfycV5HI — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) July 28, 2020

Here is a far more sensible explanation for the Patriots leading the league in opt outs, and it comes from the Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard:

Patrick Chung also opting out, according to @MikeReiss. Many Patriots veterans have rings and $$$ … not many teams around the league can say same. Would seem to make sense why they might have more than others. https://t.co/54Lhj7zIwx — Greg A. Bedard (@GregABedard) July 28, 2020

That makes a lot more sense than believing Belichick is somehow orchestrating the entire thing and playing grown men like puppets in a manner that concerns their safety and that of their families.

