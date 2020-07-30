Patriots Re-Sign Another Undrafted Free Agent

On Thursday afternoon, the New England Patriots re-signed undrafted free agent quarterback Brian Lewerke. The team has several openings on its 80-man roster after six players opted out of the upcoming NFL season because of health and safety concerns. Lewerke is the second undrafted free agent the team has brought back following the re-signing of Auburn wide receiver Will Hastings.

Brian Lewerke on His Way Back to Foxborough

Per Graham Couch of Lansing State Journal, the Michigan State Spartan’s alum is already headed back to New England.

The Patriots have re-added Brian Lewerke to their roster, according to Lewerke’s dad. The former MSU QB is flying back to New England tonight. — Graham Couch (@Graham_Couch) July 30, 2020

Lewerke’s Spot on the Depth Chart

As of now, you’d have to consider Lewerke to be the fourth QB on the roster behind Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham, and Brian Hoyer. The team is almost certain to stay put at the position with Lewerke’s re-signing, and of course, there is still no guarantee he makes the 53-man roster.

