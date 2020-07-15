Patriots Rookie QB Gets Ultimate Disrespect

The New England Patriots might have the worst-rated QBs in Madden 21 when the game is released on August 28. According to confirmed and leaked info, three of the five quarterbacks who are a part of the team’s QB room have an average rating of 64.3.

The Patriots’ QB Ratings in Madden 21

Cam Newton is expected to be rated a 78 overall rating, Jarrett Stidham a 61, and undrafted free agent rookie Brian Lewerke is confirmed to be a 54.

We still don’t know what Brian Hoyer’s rating will be in Madden 21, but he was rated a 63 in the final Madden 20 update. I suppose J’Mar Smith, the Patriots undrafted free-agent rookie out of Louisiana Tech is the invisible man. He’s not even in the game at launch. While we haven’t seen the final rosters, all of the rookie quarterbacks in the game have been revealed, which is why we know Lewerke’s rating. If Smith were in, his rating would have been shared at the same time.

Where’s J’Mar Smith in Madden 21?

Does this look like the highlight reel of a guy who doesn’t even deserve to be in the game?

Louisiana Tech QB J'Mar Smith Highlight Reel – 2019 Season | StadiumIn his senior season, Louisiana Tech QB J'Mar Smith led Conference USA with 281.4 passing yards per game, guiding the Bulldogs to a 9-3 regular-season record. Check out Smith's top plays from 2019. Stadium keeps you connected to your favorite teams with world-class sports content that you can access anytime, anywhere. Featuring extensive professional and collegiate sports highlights, daily live studio programming and exclusive live games and replays of the most memorable classic games, Stadium is your top destination for sports video. SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/user/WatchStadium Visit the Stadium website: http://www.watchstadium.com Follow Stadium on Twitter: https://twitter.com/stadium Like Stadium on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/watchstadium Follow Stadium on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/WatchStadium 2019-12-09T20:40:36Z

Let’s not get things twisted; Smith went undrafted for a reason. While he clearly has some undeniable gifts and instincts, he has shown some inconsistency on the college level. He was also suspended for violating team rules, which combined with some uneven tape, likely led to him not hearing his name called at the draft.

All that said, you can make the strong argument he’s a better prospect than Lewerke, who also went undrafted. There is no question which QB had the better collegiate stats.

In four years at La. Teach, Smith completed 59.3 percent of his passes for 9,523 yards, 51 TDs and just 21 INT. That includes an 18/5 breakdown in his senior season. Lewerke’s numbers weren’t as good.

In four years at Michigan State, Lewerke completed 57.7 percent of his throws for 8,293 yards, 47 TDs and 32 INT. As a senior, he threw almost as many picks as TDs with a 17/13 breakdown. Smith may not have faced the same level of competition at La. Tech as Lewerke played against in the Big Ten at Michigan State, but the numbers are startingly in favor of Smith.

Also, Smith is a better natural athlete, which plays out favorably in Madden. Most Patriots experts and pundits, myself included, give Smith a better chance to make the roster than Lewerke–though Newton’s arrival would suggest making the scout team is likely both men’s best option. Still, it’s hard to understand why, unless there are some legalities surrounding his status with the NFLPA that haven’t been reported, Smith should be in along with, or instead of Lewerke.

