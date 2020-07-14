Free-Agent WR Has Talked to Patriots, Wants to Play With Cam Newton

In case you’re one of the people who over the past year asked, “where is Terrelle Pryor?” The answer is that he’s well, and more specifically, he’s looking to restart his NFL career. Pryor, a former standout quarterback at Ohio State and underachieving signal-caller in the NFL turned solid wide receiver would love to play for the New England Patriots and with Cam Newton.

According to a recent interview on TMZ Sports, Pryor said he’s had talks with the Patriots and said he’s always been a fan of Newton.

Pryor didn’t play in 2019, and he split 2018 between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets. Pryor was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019, but he suffered a hamstring injury that landed him on the injured reserve.

By September, the team had parted ways with him as part of an injury settlement. This freed him up to become a free agent. Pryor was also healthy at the time, per a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

The #Jaguars and WR Terrelle Pryor have reached an injury settlement for his minor hamstring ailment, source said, and he’s a free agent. He’s also healthy now. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 3, 2019

Unfortunately for Pryor, in December 2019, he was seriously injured when he was stabbed and left in critical condition after an altercation in his hometown of Pittsburgh with former girlfriend Shalaya Briston.

He appears to be healed physically from the ordeal and that leads to his desire to return to the NFL.

Is Terrelle Pryor in Shape?

According to Pryor’s interview, he has fixed his issues with injuries, which he attributes to overtraining. The image above was posted two weeks ago but doesn’t necessarily have to be from that time frame.

There have never been any questions about Pryor’s athleticism, but he has endured some serious injuries–not to mention the stabbing he survived.

The Patriots Have Tons of Receivers, Do They Need Pryor?

Adding a player like Pryor who has had some success in the NFL is perhaps a little tempting, and maybe that’s why the Patriots may have had at least exploratory conversations with him. However, the Patriots have some intriguing players at wide receiver.

They have a star and fan-favorite in Julian Edelman. Second-year-pro N’Keal Harry has looked great from a physical-fitness standpoint. A motivated veteran in Mohamed Sanu is an asset. A promising youngster in Jakobi Myers still has upside, and there are talented undrafted free agents like Jeff Thomas.

Because of these players, it would appear the team might already have enough talent on the roster. However, there is something to be said for depth.

If injuries take a toll on receivers during the season, perhaps the Patriots might look at signing a veteran receiver like Pryor at that time. As of now, that seems like a longshot.

