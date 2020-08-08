Cam Newton Shares Why He ‘Wakes Up Mad’ Everyday

Cam Newton held court on Friday as the New England Patriots quarterbacks spoke to the media for the first time during training camp. Among the many interesting things he said during his 20 minutes with the Patriots media, Newton talked about his departure from the Carolina Panthers along with his arrival in New England.

Cam Newton Says, “I Wake Up Mad”

Newton was asked about the motivation he feels after his unceremonious release from the Panthers. Newton said, “I wake up mad. I don’t get to see my children every day, that’s what makes me mad.”

After spending the first nine years of his career with Carolina, Newton’s family structure is set up and rooted in Charlotte. He previously spoke about his son asking him, “Daddy, we getting ready to go back to Charlotte?” You can tell it seems there is still some pain there. However, Newton said he’s ready to move on. He wishes the Panthers organization all the best, and he hopes the feeling is mutual.

Blown Away With the Patriots’ Professionalism

In what could be seen as a stark contrast from what he experienced in Carolina, Newton said he was blown away by the Patriots’ professionalism. From Robert Kraft to Bill Belichick, and Josh McDaniels, Newton mentioned each man and complimented their handling of the situation.

How Have Things Been With Belichick?

Much has been written and said about the potential friction between Newton and Belichick. It’s all been based on speculation, as the two men have never worked together before the past week. Newton admitted there was a perception, but at the end of the day, “it’s football.” He specifically said, he’s loved it since he’s been with the organization, and acknowledged there were rumors, and that he had his sources that he leaned on for information about what it was like being a part of the Patriots roster.

Clearly, it appears everything is going as planned, and the next real tests come when decisions are made on the current quarterback competition.

Still Cam

Newton has done his homework, and there is no doubt he is properly motivated for the challenge. It’s also refreshing to see that through it all, he’s finding a way to continue to be himself…even on Instagram.

Even his haters will love it if he guides the Patriots to victories on the field. Stay tuned.

