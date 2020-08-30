Patriots’ Cam Newton Posts Heartfelt Pic and Message to Bill Belichick

It hasn’t been confirmed, but it appears as though the New England Patriots will go with Cam Newton as their starting quarterback in 2020. Perhaps that’s why Newton took the time to post a heartfelt image and short message to head coach and general manager, Bill Belichick.

Here’s Newton’s post:

Newton Isn’t Who His Critics Have Made Him Out to Be

Many Newton haters littered social media and comment sections with disparaging remarks about the 2015 NFL MVP’s work ethic, toughness, ability, and health. One former teammate tried to suggest that Newton and Belichick wouldn’t mesh because the former is used to being catered to from his days with the Carolina Panthers. Some butt-hurt, Tom Brady stans, and other anti-Newton, overly simplistic fans regurgitated the same nonsense as they predicted doom for the relationship.

Well, the season hasn’t started yet, but so far, so good.

How Newton Has Seemingly Locked Up the Starting QB Spot

During the Patriots’ training camp, Newton has been working hard to gain a grasp of the new offensive system. According to coaches–Belichick included–Newton has made impressive strides each day. Most of all, Newton has stayed healthy, maintained the arm strength that keeps him as a threat to go down the field, and the athleticism to be a weapon as a runner.

As CLNS’ Evan Lazar has said on multiple occasions, the Patriots don’t have a plethora of playmakers on offense. Thus they cannot afford to have a quarterback under center who isn’t a threat to run with the ball. Newton’s ability to hurt a defense on run-pass-options, designed QB runs, and simply as a scrambler could become essential aspects of the team’s offense.

