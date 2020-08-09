Patriots Insider Insults Cam Newton and Julian Edelman’s Intelligence

For years, players, media, and fans have spoken life into the concept that the New England Patriots‘ offensive system is complex.

Cam Newton and Julian Edelman both seemed to allude to this concept as well in a recent conversation that Newton mentioned in an Instagram post.

Edelman spoke to Newton on the phone about the team’s offense, and reportedly said, “this s### is calculus.” Newton got a kick out of it, and it seems the two men were able to make an initial connection after the ice-breaking comment.

One former Patriot and current team insider suggests this isn’t the case, and he had some harsh words for them and anyone who shares their opinion.

Christian Fauria Has Harsh Words for Those Who Believe the Patriots’ Offense is Calculus

Former Patriots tight end and current co-host on WEEI’s OMF show, Christian Fauria disputes the idea that the team’s offense is complicated. He boldly stated the contrary and says that anyone who believes the offense is complex is “the dumbest football player I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Here is the excerpt from the conversation:

That’s a pretty hard shot to take at Newton and especially Edelman who is the one in this instance that said the offense was “calculus.” It’s hard to believe that either Edelman or Newton are dumb football players. It’s difficult to imagine either of them would have had the careers they’ve enjoyed if they gridiron dummies.

In fact, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said as much speaking about Newton on Friday:

Josh McDaniels on Cam Newton: He's a smart football player. … Guys in our league rarely have the type of success that he's had in the past without understanding the game. — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) August 7, 2020

Comparing Numbers and Accomplishments

In 10 NFL seasons, Edelman has won three Super Bowls. He’s hauled in 599 receptions for 6,507 yards and 36 TDs. In Newton’s 9-year career, he has won Rookie of the Year, a league MVP, carried a team to the Super Bowl while throwing for 29,041 yards and 182 touchdowns. That’s not to mention his 4,806 rushing yards and 58 TDs on the ground.

Neither of those resumes sounds like a list of accomplishments from two dumb guys. Fauria had a nice 13-year career. He won two Super Bowls with the Patriots, but let’s make no mistake about it; Fauria wasn’t half the player Edelman or Newton was or is at the moment. That’s always going to come up when someone takes such an unveiled shot at players.

Everyone absorbs information differently, and each person has a different threshold before they consider challenging. It’s probably not a good idea to call out the intelligence of two guys who have lapped you on the track of career accomplishments.

