Patriots Linked to Dismissed, Suddenly Troubled All-Pro Safety

The Baltimore Ravens released Earl Thomas on Saturday for conduct that adversely affected the team, and now the New England Patriots have been mentioned as a potential landing spot.

At one point in time, Thomas was one of the most coveted safeties in the NFL. Now, he’ll likely be considered a risk to sign after being released by the Ravens on Sunday. Still, the Patriots have a history of taking in players who have fallen out of favor with their former teams, and many believe that could be the case with Thomas.

USA Today’s Doug Farrar wrote:

The Patriots under Belichick have a long history of bringing players in with fractious pasts and getting them aligned with the “Patriot Way,” i.e., the opportunity to win multiple Super Bowls if you align with the program. Right now, the Patriots have more than $34 million in cap space, and if they were to sign Thomas, the veteran would be part of the NFL’s best secondary since he was the alpha of the Legion of Boom in 2013 and 2014. Last season, New England’s man-based defense proved nearly impossible for any quarterback to navigate, and the addition of Thomas could make it even more forbidding.

Why Did the Baltimore Ravens Release Earl Thomas?

The Ravens released Thomas after an altercation at practice. Thomas became enraged when fellow Ravens safety Chuck Clark spoke to him about a blown assignment. Thomas reportedly punched Clark igniting things and taking them to another level.

Shortly after this event, which was reportedly the last straw in a string of incidents that included missed practices and film sessions, the Ravens released Thomas. This was said to have taken place with the blessings of teammates and coaches on the team.

Could Thomas Really Land With the Patriots?

Thomas has made it clear that he would love to play for the Dallas Cowboys. He’s a Texas native who played college football at Texas. The 31-year-old also has three years left on a four-year, $55 million contract. The terms could be complicated considering the Ravens intimated they are looking to break away from paying the rest of the guaranteed money.

Assuming the Cowboys are interested, you’d have to think that will be Thomas’ first choice. If not, if the Patriots are inclined, Thomas might have to look in that direction.

