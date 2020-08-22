Patriots Rookie RB Gets ‘Interesting’ Comparison to Former Fan Favorite

The New England Patriots‘ undrafted rookie free agent running back J.J. Taylor has all the tools to become a fan favorite. He’s smallish in stature, has a huge heart, was unsung coming out of college, and has the potential to be a multi-faceted contributor. It doesn’t hurt than long-time Patriots assistant Ivan Fears has compared Taylor to former Patriots fan-favorite Dion Lewis.
Ivan Fears Has High Praise For J.J. Taylor
Patriots RB coach Ivan Fears seems to love J.J. Taylor. He compares him to former Patriots RB dion Lewis – "Little Dion, that's what he is," said running backs coach Ivan Fears, referencing now-Giants back Dion Lewis. "Little Dion. Exciting, fun . . . He's got some great hurdles to overcome, and the kid battles his butt off to try to get that done. We're very pleased with what we've seen from him, we really are. We'll see how far he can carry it."
Taylor is a Bridgeport, Connecticut native who stands 5’5″, but is a muscular 188-pounder with versatile skills out of the backfield. He didn’t run a spectacular 40 at the NFL Combine. That and his perceived size disadvantage may have played a role in him going undrafted.
Every team in the NFL’s decision to pass on Taylor may turn out to be a blessing for the Patriots. Taylor has shown the ability to break off some decent runs, but where he has really stood out is as a receiver out of the backfield. Despite his height, he’s been able to high-point the ball and gain separation from defenders. If he can maintain that throughout training camp, the Patriots may have a spot for him on the 53-man roster.
Stiff Competition at Running Back
The Patriots signed former Pro-Bowler Lamar Smith. They also have Sony Michel on the Physically Unable to Perform list, along with James White, veteran Rex Burkhead, and second-year-pro Damien Harris. The Patriots may have a place for all of those guys. That said, where could Taylor find a spot?
Fortunately for him, another Patriots running backs Brandon Bolden was among eight players on the team to opt-out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns. Bolden was a major contributor on special teams, and that might be an aspect Taylor needs to secure a place on the roster for the Week 1 contest against the Miami Dolphins.
