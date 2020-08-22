Patriots Rookie RB Gets ‘Interesting’ Comparison to Former Fan Favorite

The New England Patriots‘ undrafted rookie free agent running back J.J. Taylor has all the tools to become a fan favorite. He’s smallish in stature, has a huge heart, was unsung coming out of college, and has the potential to be a multi-faceted contributor. It doesn’t hurt than long-time Patriots assistant Ivan Fears has compared Taylor to former Patriots fan-favorite Dion Lewis.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Ivan Fears Has High Praise For J.J. Taylor

Taylor is a Bridgeport, Connecticut native who stands 5’5″, but is a muscular 188-pounder with versatile skills out of the backfield. He didn’t run a spectacular 40 at the NFL Combine. That and his perceived size disadvantage may have played a role in him going undrafted.

Every team in the NFL’s decision to pass on Taylor may turn out to be a blessing for the Patriots. Taylor has shown the ability to break off some decent runs, but where he has really stood out is as a receiver out of the backfield. Despite his height, he’s been able to high-point the ball and gain separation from defenders. If he can maintain that throughout training camp, the Patriots may have a spot for him on the 53-man roster.

Stiff Competition at Running Back

The Patriots signed former Pro-Bowler Lamar Smith. They also have Sony Michel on the Physically Unable to Perform list, along with James White, veteran Rex Burkhead, and second-year-pro Damien Harris. The Patriots may have a place for all of those guys. That said, where could Taylor find a spot?

Fortunately for him, another Patriots running backs Brandon Bolden was among eight players on the team to opt-out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns. Bolden was a major contributor on special teams, and that might be an aspect Taylor needs to secure a place on the roster for the Week 1 contest against the Miami Dolphins.

Also Read: