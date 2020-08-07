Patriots Talking to Free-Agent TE Who Could Help Lure Deshaun Watson

The New England Patriots are looking to add some depth at tight end, and the team recently had free agent Jordan Leggett in for a visit. Besides depth, he might offer another bonus if the Patriots can sign him.

Jordan Leggett Could Add Depth and Experience

With Matt LaCosse choosing to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season, Benjamin Watson, retiring, and Ryan Izzo showing himself to be less-than-capable of handling a major role as a starter, the Patriots have an obvious need at tight end.

Rookies Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene are expected to be the top contributors at the position, but that’s a lot to put on two first-year players. The team also has two other undrafted rookies in Jake Burt and Rashod Berry, but the latter may be in line for a position change. This all leads to the team needing to add a veteran tight end.

It looks like that could be Leggett. He was in for a visit on Friday, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss, and the Patriots aren’t likely wasting time with these kinds of measures if there isn’t already some serious interest.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Leggett signed by Saturday.

The 25-year-old was a standout performer for Clemson in college and he played a major role in the school’s national championship run in 2016 with 43 catches for 736 yards and 7 TDs.

Jordan Leggett Official Highlights | Clemson Tigers Tight EndAfter a fantastic career at Clemson, Jordan Leggett is one of the most intriguing pass catchers in this year's NFL draft class. He offers a rare combination of size, quickness and great hands.

Leggett showed excellent hands, run-after-the-catch ability, and at 6’5″ 258 pounds, he also has great size for the position. He’s had issues with injuries since 2017, which was his rookie season with the New York Jets. He did not play a game for the Patriots’ AFC East rivals.

In 2018, Leggett played with the Jets. He started four games and played in 15 contests overall. In 2019, he appeared in preseason action with the Bucs but didn’t play in the regular season.

At the very least, Leggett could provide depth and more NFL experience than everyone else on the Patriots’ roster at that position, besides Izzo, whom he has an edge on from a talent perspective. There’s also the chance that injuries or COVID-19 related complications could impact the roster. Because of that, this potential signing makes all the sense in the world.

An Opening to Deshaun Watson Perhaps

In college, Leggett and the Houston Texans’ Desuahn Watson had quite the on-field connection. As you can see from the highlight reel above, the two connected for a number of huge plays during their time with the Tigers. Watson is due to be a free agent at the end of the season, and the Patriots have been tabbed as the odds-on favorite to sign Watson in free agency in 2021.

Leggett is no star, and obviously, many things can change between now and next offseason (and that’s assuming there is a 2020 campaign), but Leggett’s performance this year, Watson’s free-agent status with the Texans is something worth keeping an eye on. If the Texans fall flat his year before the playoffs or early in the postseason, and Leggett somehow has a breakout year with the Patriots, the latter’s endorsement and recruitment might hold some weight.

There are so many other variables, such as how Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham perform in 2020, and whether or not the Patriots would pay the hefty dollar amount that Watson will command, but it still bears watching.