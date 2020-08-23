Patriots Rookie Suffers Injury That May Cost Him His Spot

The New England Patriots rookie kicker Justin Rohrwasser hasn’t been in action very much at all during the team’s training camp and practices, and there’s a reason.

What’s Happening With Justin Rohrwasser?

Rohrwasser’s inactivity at the Patriots’ training camp and practice has been a topic of conversation. In his limited action, he wasn’t very impressive as he made only three of five attempts in 11-on-11 drills.

After all, the team did use a fifth-round pick on the Marshall alum in April. He came to New England with more fanfare than most because of his draft spot and some controversy around a tattoo he has since worked to have removed.

In any case, Rohrwasser seems to have suffered an injury, and it appears the amount of time he could miss could be significant.

What Are the Patriots Doing to Deal With Justin Rohrwasser’s Injury?

The Patriots cannot afford to get this close to the season without having someone they feel comfortable with at kicker. We’ve seen over the years how a lack of stability at the position can cost a team close games. Because of the urgency of the situation, the Patriots have brought in a familiar face to potentially take Rohrwasser’s spot.

Per NFL insider Ian Rapaport, the Patriots flew Nick Folk in for a tryout, and are expected to sign him.

That doesn’t appear to be a move that is simply to add depth. There is at least enough of a concern for the Patriots to bring in a veteran. The good news for Rohrwasser is that the Patriots clearly don’t love Folk. The latter was the team’s kicker in 2019 after long-time favorite Stephen Gostkowski spent most of the season injured.

If the Pats felt they had someone they were super comfortable with in Folk, perhaps they wouldn’t have drafted Rohrwasser. If the rookie can get healthy and consistent, he might still have a future with the Patriots.

