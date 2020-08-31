Patriots RB Makes Training Camp Debut With Tons on the Line

Before Monday, the New England Patriots‘ newly signed running back Lamar Miller had yet to make an appearance at training camp. Fresh off the PUP list Miller was at practice on Monday with tons to prove in a short time.
View this post on Instagram
Lamar Miller made his first appearance at training camp on Monday for the Patriots. The session was only open to the public for a short time, so no word on how he looked, but his performance could be key. #Patriots #NewEnglandPatriots #CamNewton #StephonGilmore #DevinMcCourty #JasonMcCourty #PatrickChung #BrandonBolden #LawrenceGuy #ChaseWinovich #JoshUche #KyleDugger #JoeThuney #JamesHarris #LamarMiller #JarrettStidham #AdamButler #DariusKilgo #DevinAsiasi #DaltonKeene #JulianEdelman #NKealHarry #MohamedSanu #DavidAndrews #BillBelichick #RobertKraft #AFCEast #AFC #NFL #JustinRohrwasser
Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!
What Lamar Miller Can Bring to the Patriots’ Offense
In a word, Miller’s biggest potential contribution to the Patriots’ offense would be speed. he was clocked as fast as 4.4 in the 40-yard-dash, and throughout his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans, Miller has demonstrated game-breaking ability with the ball in his hands as a runner and receiver.
The Patriots are familiar with him having faced Miller 11 times during his NFL career. The big question with the 29-year-old is health. He’s coming off a torn ACL that he suffered during the 2019 preseason. He missed all of the last year and is looking to make a major impact in 2020.
What Lamar Miller is Up Against in a Quest to Find a Roster Spot
Time isn’t necessarily on Miller’s side. The Patriots obviously believe in him which is why they signed him and waited so long to pull him off the PUP list. Bill Belichick and Co. definitely want to try to give him ample opportunity to prove he’s capable of contributing.
However, he’s going to be facing some stiff competition for a roster spot at running back with the Patriots.
View this post on Instagram
Has Damien Harris supplanted Sony Michel as the Patriots' top RB? USA Today's Henry McKenna is predicting a breakout year, and NBC Sports Boston's Tom Curran said: "As much as I've sniffed dismissively that he doesn't really do anything that's eye-catching, the fact he's been out there as the lead back every day counts for a lot. I don't know if our guy has fumbled yet. I do know that – on Thursday – he blasted through a wide hole on the first rep of 11-on-11s and took off like Forrest Gump. He is a full-on, North-South runner, so for those of you who've lamented the running style of Sony Michel – and you are a legion – you will see a different back if Harris is out there more this year."
Second-year player Damien Harris has emerged in Sony Michel’s absence. Michel is now off the PUP list as well, and there’s still James White, Rex Burkhead, and another interesting rookie in JJ Taylor.
Having not been able to practice, the Patriots will have to base their decision on Miller’s past accomplishments and what he’s able to show them in a little under a week.
The 53-man roster will be finalized on Saturday. Stay tuned.
Also Read:
- Cam Newton Missed Practice on Monday, And Here’s Why
- Patriots Cam Newton Responds To Tricky QB1 Question: ‘Absolutely Not’
- Patriots’ Cam Newton Posts Heartfelt Pic and Message to Bill Belichick
- Patriots’ New Fan-Favorite WR Gets Strong Player Comparison
- Patriots Rookie Flopped Miserably In Training Camp