Patriots RB Makes Training Camp Debut With Tons on the Line

Before Monday, the New England Patriots‘ newly signed running back Lamar Miller had yet to make an appearance at training camp. Fresh off the PUP list Miller was at practice on Monday with tons to prove in a short time.

What Lamar Miller Can Bring to the Patriots’ Offense

In a word, Miller’s biggest potential contribution to the Patriots’ offense would be speed. he was clocked as fast as 4.4 in the 40-yard-dash, and throughout his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans, Miller has demonstrated game-breaking ability with the ball in his hands as a runner and receiver.

The Patriots are familiar with him having faced Miller 11 times during his NFL career. The big question with the 29-year-old is health. He’s coming off a torn ACL that he suffered during the 2019 preseason. He missed all of the last year and is looking to make a major impact in 2020.

What Lamar Miller is Up Against in a Quest to Find a Roster Spot

Time isn’t necessarily on Miller’s side. The Patriots obviously believe in him which is why they signed him and waited so long to pull him off the PUP list. Bill Belichick and Co. definitely want to try to give him ample opportunity to prove he’s capable of contributing.

However, he’s going to be facing some stiff competition for a roster spot at running back with the Patriots.

Second-year player Damien Harris has emerged in Sony Michel’s absence. Michel is now off the PUP list as well, and there’s still James White, Rex Burkhead, and another interesting rookie in JJ Taylor.

Having not been able to practice, the Patriots will have to base their decision on Miller’s past accomplishments and what he’s able to show them in a little under a week.

The 53-man roster will be finalized on Saturday. Stay tuned.

