Patriots Lose Two-Time Super Bowl Champ to Injury

Keeping up with the latest happenings involving the New England Patriots roster over the past few days has been a full-time job.

Patriots Lose Brandon King Before Padded Practices Begin

After a flurry of signings saw the team add a former Pro-Bowl running back, and two previously released lineman (one on each side of the ball) the team placed former Super Bowl champion, and dependable special teams contributor Brandon King on the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday.

This move could lead to the team adding another player, depending on the severity of King’s injury, and how long he is expected to be out of action. However, by landing on the PUP list, King will have to miss at least the first six weeks of the season before he is eligible to be activated, provided he is healthy at that time.

Which Unit Will Be Impacted the Most?

As a from-scrimmage player, King is a safety, but with the Patriots, his impact has mostly been felt on special teams. The 27-year-old has been with the Patriots for the past four seasons. During that time, he has won two Super Bowls and missed only seven games.

At 6’2″ 220 pounds, King’s size and physicality have been a major boost. With him out, and the Patriots losing Brandon Bolden (one of the eight Patriots to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season) the special teams unit has taken two major hits.

Expect the Patriots to look to some of their undrafted free agents like JJ Taylor, Will Hastings, Isaiah Zuber, Rashod Berry, and Scoota Harris as potential fill-ins on special teams. It may be their route to making the 2020 roster.

