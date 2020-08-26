Patriots’ Young Players Involved in Practice Fight

Things are getting intense in the New England Patriots‘ training camp. N’Keal Harry and one of the team’s newest acquisitions, cornerback Michael Jackson got into a skirmish on Tuesday.

N’Keal Harry and Michael Jackson Have Some Bad Blood

According to multiple reports, Harry, the Patriots’ 2019 first-round pick out of Arizona State, destroyed Jackson with a pancake block during one of the practice drills, and he reportedly put a little extra on the maneuver. Jackson didn’t take too kindly to it, and punches were thrown.

The Providence Journal’s Mark Daniels and CLNS’ Evan Lazar had some details:

N’Keal Harry blocked Michael Jackson into the ground and put a little extra on it. Jackson popped up and took a swing. Things are getting testy. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) August 25, 2020

There’s some bad blood between N’Keal Harry and Michael Jackson. Almost got into it again during blocking drill. Harry is giving Jackson the business on these blocks. #Patriots — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) August 25, 2020

Both men are obviously in camp with a chip on their shoulder. This is probably a good sign for both men, but for different reasons.

Why the Edginess is Good for N’Keal Harry and Michael Jackson

Harry has been having arguably the best practice days of his Patriots tenure recently. He spent the offseason getting leaner, working on his footwork and playing more violently. On Tuesday, he clearly took that perhaps a little too literally. In any case, the Patriots need Harry to be a big, physical presence who is difficult for any defensive back to corral at the line of scrimmage and downfield.

This attitude is welcomed.

As for Jackson, the Patriots traded for him just over a week ago. He comes in looking to make a name for himself, and he’s been making plays in training camp since he arrived. There’s no shame in being blocked well by a receiver the size of Harry. From what we’ve seen of Jackson, he won’t let this deter him from playing physical in practice moving forward.

At the end of the day, both Harry and Jackson could be even better and closer after these series of exchanges.

Also Read: