Patriots Have Dramatic Shift, Change Mind on Signing Veteran TE

It seemed like a done deal until it wasn’t.

The New England Patriots shifted gears on Tuesday. After having veteran free-agent tight end Jordan Leggett in for a visit and a physical, the team decided not to sign him, despite still having a troubling void of experience at the position.

What Went Wrong With the Jordan Legget Meeting?

At this time, it’s unclear if Leggett failed his physical or if the Patriots saw something else during their final evaluations that caused them to rethink what seemed to be a slam-dunk decision. In any case, the Patriots now have one open roster spot with their current group at 79, and that opening at tight end still available.

Where Else Might the Patriots Turn to Fill Their Roster?

There was talk the team having an interest in veteran tight end Delanie Walker. The former three-time Pro-Bowler is on the downside of his career at 36, and he’s had his last 2 seasons end with an injury, but eyes will immediately shift toward him now that the deal with Leggett has fallen through.

The Patriots of course don’t have to sign a tight end. A case can be made for several positions. RT, guard, linebacker, and defensive end/edge rusher are all positions that are considered vulnerable for the Patriots.

On the offensive line, Demar Dotson, and Cordy Glenn are two of the more popular names. At linebacker, there is Alec Ogletree and hybrid player Marc Barrow. As far as edge defenders, the Jadeveon Clowney rumors might never go away. However, the more intriguing possibility is former Minnesota Vikings defensive end, Everson Griffen.

He’s still available and is seemingly a strong scheme fit for the Patriots. There are some off-the-field concerns, which along with asking price, could be the stumbling block.

Perhaps the Final Piece Won’t Be a Big Name

Up to now, the Patriots have leaned toward lower-cost, somewhat under-the-radar free agents like Lamar Miller, Darius Kilgo, and Tyler Gauthier. Even Cam Newton, who is far from under-the-radar, was a low-cost option.

With the speed in which the Patriots have been bringing players in, don’t be surprised if news, or at the very least, rumors about the final piece of the roster start to roll out before Wednesday.

Stay tuned as we move swiftly toward padded practices.

