Patriots Owner Robert Kraft’s Prostitution Case Has Major Development

On Wednesday, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft got a major win. This victory didn’t come on the football field with his team, even though Bill Belichick and Co. hit the third day of padded practices on Wednesday. This win came in the form of an appeal of the powerful owner’s Florida prostitution case.

Robert Kraft Wins Appeal

A Florida appeals court agreed with a lower-court’s decision to throw out some video evidence that was being used to prosecute the 78-year-old in the prostitution case stemming from a massage parlor in January 2019. Kraft was charged with two counts of misdemeanor solicitation, but the video that was viewed as a key piece of the prosecution’s case couldn’t be used because it violated the privacy of dozens of other spa visitors who weren’t involved in the alleged incident.