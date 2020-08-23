Patriots Re-Sign Veteran Kicker: Report

With serious concerns about the accuracy and health of rookie kicker Justin Rohrwasser, the New England Patriots have reportedly re-signed Nick Folk.

The New England Patriots Bring Nick Folk Back

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Patriots are planning on signing Folk as long as he passes the physical and the COVID-19 screening.

The #Patriots are having free agent K Nick Folk in for a visit, and the plan is for him to sign Monday, source said. He’ll go through the protocol first. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 22, 2020

Folk, who will be 36 years old in November, has been in the NFL for 12 years. He spent the 2019 season with the Patriots after Stephen Gostkowski went down with injury.

In seven games with the Patriots, Folk converted on 14 of 17 field-goal attempts with a long of 51 yards. It was a bounceback season for Folk after he was abysmal in 2018 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Prior to 2018, Folk spent seven years with the Patriots’ AFC East rivals the New York Jets, and the first three seasons of his career with the Dallas Cowboys. Needless to say, even before the 2019 season, Bill Belichick and the Patriots were very familiar with Folk from his years with the Jets.

Why Are the Patriots Signing a Veteran Kicker?

Rohrwasser was taken in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft in April out of Marshall. Things got off to a rocky start. Rohrwasser had a controversial tattoo that created some drama and negative press.

Ronhrwasser vowed to get the tattoo removed and appears to have followed through on his word. Once he arrived in Foxborough, he struggled in his first practice only converting three of five attempts in 11-on-11 drills.

After that shaky debut, Rohrwasser has been seldom seen at practice, and there is a strong belief he is injured. That would explain the Patriots signing Folk. The team is likely leaning toward a veteran they know from last season and AFC East battles over the past decade.

Is This the End for Justin Rohrwasser?

Things haven’t gotten off to a great start for Rohrwasser, but all are likely not lost for him. The Patriots clearly weren’t satisfied with the idea of Folk as their kicker heading into 2020. That’s why they drafted Rohrwasser. Unless Rohrwasser is out for an extended period and Folk comes in with great consistency, Rohrwasser will likely get another chance to show why the Patriots thought enough of him to draft him in the fifth round.

