Patriots Sign Former Pro-Bowl RB in Flurry of Deals: Report

The New England Patriots are moving swiftly to fill the void on their roster left by players who opted out of the 2020 NFL season due to safety and health concerns related to COVID-19. The latest deal is with former Pro-Bowl running back Lamar Miller.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Patriots have come to terms on a one-year deal with Miller, pending a physical.

In addition to Miller, the Patriots are also expected to announce the signings of Jordan Leggett, Darius Kilgo, and Tyler Gauthier.

Where Was Lamar Miller in 2019?

After being one of the more durable running backs in the NFL through his first seven seasons in the NFL, Lamar Miller suffered a torn ACL in a preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys. He missed the entire regular season in 2019 and has spent the time rehabbing the injury.

Before the Injury

Prior to the 2019 season, Miller had become one of the NFL’s most complete running backs. He’d rush for more than 1,000 yards twice in his career (the first four seasons with the Miami Dolphins and the last three with the Houston Texans) and he eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in yards from scrimmage each of the last five campaigns.

Coming out of Miami, Miller was known for his speed. He clocked 4.38 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine in 2012. He used that gamebreaking speed to make an impact with the Dolphins and Texans. The Patriots are hoping to have him do similar things for them in 2020.

Why the Patriots Signed Miller

Sony Michel is beginning the season on the PUP list, and the team lost Brandon Bolden to opt-out. Miller not only adds depth, but he also adds a player with a history of being a playmaker. If he can supply Cam Newton or Jarrett Stidham with an exciting pass-catching option out of the backfield, as well as a guy who can take it the distance on handoffs, his value could be huge–especially on what figures to be a relatively cheap deal.

