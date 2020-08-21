Patriots Star Posts Funny Comment on Buffalo Bills’ Practice Video

The New England Patriots have been accused of spying on opponents in the past, but recently, a division rival put something on social media for the whole world to see. Patriots All-Pro cornerback and reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Stephon Gilmore took note of what new Bills wide receiver Stephon Diggs and quarterback Josh Allen showed off on Twitter.

Stephon Gilmore Takes Note of Stephon Diggs and Josh Allen

B/R Gridiron posted this video of Diggs faking out an assistant coach, and catching a pass from Allen.

This was Gilmore’s response:

Gilmore loves to stir the pot with wide receivers on AFC East rivals. He also had a bit of an exchange with the Miami Dolphins DeVante Parker earlier in the offseason.

Gilmore Vs. Parker

In Week 17 of the 2019 NFL season, the Dolphins’ Parker had what might be a career-best day against Gilmore and the Patriots. Parker’s eight receptions for 136 yards helped lead the Dolphins to a 27-24 victory which pushed the Patriots out of home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

Earlier in the year, Gilmore and the Patriots got the better of Parker and Dolphins. That sparked this back-and-forth.

With a rivalry seemingly brewing between the two men, not to mention the large number of former Patriots who are now Dolphins–including head coach Brian Flores who was once an assistant under Bill Belichick in New England–there may be something there.

Perhaps what we saw on Twitter this week is just the beginning of an entertaining rivalry between Gilmore and Diggs. If so, it’s definitely a tall task for Gilmore. Diggs comes from the Minnesota Vikings after back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. He’ll instantly be the Bills’ No. 1 receiver, which means Gilmore will almost certainly draw the assignment both times the teams play in 2020, and perhaps in the postseason if New England and Buffalo qualify.

