Pro Bowl RB Linked to Patriots After Being Dangled in Trade

The New England Patriots have been attached to a plethora of available free agents and players on the trade market. The team has made its share of moves and has again been linked to a potentially exciting star in the New Orleans Saints’ Alvin Kamara.

On Tuesday, news broke that Kamara and the Saints were far apart in negotiations on a new contract, and as a result, the team was listening to trade offers. It’s expected the Patriots were one of those teams.

I'm told the Saints are open to trading RB Alvin Kamara, per source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 1, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Kamara Would Instantly Become the Patriots’ Starting RB

Over the past three seasons, Kamara is the only running back in the NFL with 2,000 yards rushing and receiving. That speaks to his near unequaled versatility. For the Patriots, a team with a lack of proven playmakers, he would be an obvious asset.

Also, imagining him in the backfield with Cam Newton makes for an even more exciting potential dual threat on offense.

Why This is Still Wild Speculation

The Saints’ asking price is going to be predictably high for Kamara, and there is no guarantee the Patriots would be willing to make that kind of a deal for a player who plays what is already one of the team’s strongest positions.

Also, there have been no substantial reports suggesting the Patriots are interested. Lastly, it seems that on Tuesday evening, the Saints and Kamara were perhaps moving a bit closer in their talks to ink an extension.

Now it appears Alvin Kamara and the Saints have returned to negotiating table, per @RapSheet, and are working on a new deal. He's expected to be at practice tomorrow. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 2, 2020

Fournette Seems Far More Likely

If you’re looking for a more practical and probable player for the Patriots to add, it would be recently released Leonard Fournette. The Patriots are considered the frontrunners to sign him, and it won’t cost them any draft picks.

While Fournette’s presence would likely cost someone a roster spot, his arrival wouldn’t equate to the same splash that Kamara would if he wound up in Foxborough. Keep your eyes open in the days leading up to Week 1 as it appears the Patriots, like many other teams, are still open to adding to their roster.

Also Read: