Bill Belichick Has Strong and Convincing Words About Cam Newton

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots haven’t officially named their starting quarterback just yet, but most expect that to happen sometime soon, and for it to be Cam Newton. Belichick spoke glowingly about Newton recently on Sirius XM as their lovefest continues.

Belichick really, really likes Cam Newton https://t.co/jE5uX2MBxJ — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) August 31, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

The Love Between Bill Belichick and Cam Newton Has Been Mutual

Toward the end of training camp, Newton took to social media to show his “gratitude” toward Belichick and the Patriots organization.

So much for the narrative that suggested Newton and Belichick wouldn’t work well together. So far it appears Belichick isn’t overly sensitive about Newton’s fun-loving attitude and the former NFL MVP is a much harder worker than his critics made him out to be when the Patriots signed him earlier in the offseason.

Belichick Isn’t the Only Patriots Coach Singing Newton’s Praises

As it turns out, but not surprisingly, Belichick isn’t the only Patriots coach who has been pleased with what they’ve seen from Newton.

Here’s Josh McDaniels on Newton, per Boston.com:

You don’t have the type of success Cam’s had in his career without doing a lot of things well. It’s really difficult to play quarterback in this league — it’s probably the most difficult position in all of sports to play and excel at.

and Quarterback Coach Jedd Fisch via The Greg Hill Show:

The best reflection of his work ethic – we’re not even at 4 weeks yet where he’s come into the building – is that he’s able to function and run the offense. That’s reflective of how hard he’s worked to get there.

Slowly, but surely, it seems many Patriots fans are beginning to raise their expectations for a Newton-led team in 2020. If he is indeed named the starter and the Patriots get off to a great start in Week 1 vs. the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins, expect to see those already high expectations get even higher.

Also Read: