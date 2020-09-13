Bill Belichick Praises Underrated Patriots CB For Week 1 Performance

The New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick doesn’t give out a ton of compliments, but he showered cornerback J.C. Jackson with praise after Week 1 win.

Belichick: I really take my hat off to J.C. He really played well today.

Bill Belichick goes out of his way to praise J.C. Jackson:

"To make that play at the end to seal the win … the interception he had in the end zone — I think it showed a lot of mental toughness. … I just wanted to personally congratulate him."

