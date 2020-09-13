Bill Belichick Praises Underrated Patriots CB For Week 1 Performance

The New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick doesn’t give out a ton of compliments, but he showered cornerback J.C. Jackson with praise after Week 1 win.
Belichick: I really take my hat off to J.C. He really played well today.
— Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) September 13, 2020
Belichick: I just wanted to personally congratulate (J.C.) Jackson
— Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) September 13, 2020
Bill Belichick goes out of his way to praise J.C. Jackson:
"To make that play at the end to seal the win … the interception he had in the end zone — I think it showed a lot of mental toughness. … I just wanted to personally congratulate him."
— Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) September 13, 2020
Cam Newton leads the #Patriots to the 21-11 victory with 2 rushing TDs. Here's a breakdown of the stats and notables from the Week 1 win over the #dolphins Scoring Summary SECOND QUARTER MIA NE TD 13:12 Cam Newton 4 Yd Run (Nick Folk Kick) 11 plays, 80 yards, 6:11 Score: 0-7 FG 3:53 Jason Sanders 46 Yd Field Goal 10 plays, 59 yards, 5:16 Score: 3-7 THIRD QUARTER MIA NE TD 10:14 Cam Newton 11 Yd Run (Nick Folk Kick) 8 plays, 75 yards, 4:46 Score: 3-14 FOURTH QUARTER MIA NE TD 10:31 Jordan Howard 1 Yd Run (Ryan Fitzpatrick Run for Two-Point Conversion) 11 plays, 80 yards, 5:23 Score: 11-14 TD 5:23 Sony Michel 1 Yd Run (Nick Folk Kick) 10 plays, 75 yards, 5:08 Score: 11-21 Cam Newton – 15/19 for 155 yards, 0 TD, 15 rushes 75 yds, 2 TDs Sony Michel 36yds, 1 TD Stephon Gilmore 1 INT Adrian Phillips 1 INT J.C. Jackson 1 INT Derek Rivers 1 Sack