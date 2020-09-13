‘Person Known For Doing Splits’ Cam Newton Disses Dolphins D-Lineman

Cam Newton brought out the wit and memory as he took a shot at a member of the Miami Dolphins whom he got into a dust-up with after the New England Patriots‘ Week 1 win.

Newton found himself in something of a scuffle with several members of the Dolphins after the game, and apparently, one of the chief participants on Miami’s side was defensive lineman Christian Wilkins. Newton pays some attention to social media, and he remembered a clown-ish moment from Wilkins’ recent past where he did a complete split doing a dance routine following his Clemson Tigers’ national championship celebration.

Cam Newton taking about Christian Wilkins: “You just have to realize who you’re talking to… I realized I

was talking to a person known for doing splits. So that was uncharacteristic of myself to keep on going back and forth. But at the end of the day, it’s football.” pic.twitter.com/y5Fz2qdTz3 — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) September 13, 2020

That clip explains why Newton said, you have to understand who you’re talking to, he’s a person known for doing splits.