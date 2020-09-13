Cam Newton Gets Into a Post-Game Skirmish With Dolphins [WATCH]

After the New England Patriots‘ 21-11 win, quarterback Cam Newton had to be separated from several Miami Dolphins in a post-game skirmish.

Thanks to several videos from members of the media, we’re able to piece together some of the story, and what happened when the tempers flared.

So Cam Newton was hot at the end of the game. Appears Kyle Van Noy gave him a little shove at the tail end of the game's final play. @nflnetwork #Patriots #Dolphins pic.twitter.com/SNkJbA4Uhm — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 13, 2020

Saw an angry Shaq Lawson have to be separated from some Patriots players. https://t.co/RYiJ6bx0Bp — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 13, 2020

Cam seemed a bit upset about something at the end of the game. pic.twitter.com/IgG1GNFKFi — Lucy Burdge (@LucilleBurdge) September 13, 2020

a number of #Patriots players can in between Cam and the #Dolphins. This continued for a couple minutes. We'll try to get Cam's thoughts on this postgame. pic.twitter.com/3GmVxRUCCt — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 13, 2020

then it's Elandon Roberts who gets in Cam's space. pic.twitter.com/6YIGIq23BX — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 13, 2020

Newton discussed the situation and a little more after the game.

