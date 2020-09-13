Cam Newton Gets Into a Post-Game Skirmish With Dolphins [WATCH]

Cam Newton Gets Into a Post-Game Skirmish With Dolphins [WATCH]

  • Shares
  • Updated

Getty Cam Newton

After the New England Patriots‘ 21-11 win, quarterback Cam Newton had to be separated from several Miami Dolphins in a post-game skirmish.

Thanks to several videos from members of the media, we’re able to piece together some of the story, and what happened when the tempers flared.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Newton discussed the situation and a little more after the game.

VideoVideo related to cam newton gets into a post-game skirmish with dolphins [watch]2020-09-13T17:05:40-04:00

Read More
,