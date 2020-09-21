Twitter Reacts to Cam Newtons Performance After Week 1 Loss

The New England Patriots came up one yard short of a dramatic come-from-behind win over the Seattle Seahawks on the road on Sunday Night.

Cam Newton was stopped as he attempted to run it in for the game-winning score with four seconds remaining from the one-yard line. The Seahawks defense rallied to come up with the stop and preserved a 35-30 victory.

Even though Newton was stopped and the Patriots lost, his brilliant play throughout most of the game didn’t go unnoticed. Almost to a person, everyone who posted on social media about the game gave Newton his respect.

Many of them blasted all of the quarterback-starved franchises that passed on Newton this past offseason. Take a look at just a handful of a slew of tweets from folks who recognized Newton’s play on Sunday.

Some of the QBs who signed deals for more guaranteed money than Cam Newton this offseason: Andy Dalton

Blaine Gabbert

Brett Hundley

Colt McCoy

Jeff Driskel

Chase Daniel

Marcus Mariota

Case Keenum

A.J. McCarron

Chad Henne

Matt Schaub

Matt Barkley

NATHAN PETERMAN — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) September 21, 2020

If I owned a team with an average quarterback, I'd ask my GM first thing tomorrow on what exactly was the thought process behind not offering Cam Newton any contract. Then I would yell for a while because the reason is probably bad. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) September 21, 2020

There are at least a dozen fan bases who should be furious their team didn’t want Cam Newton. And Carolina is at the top of the list. — Heath Cummings (@heathcummingssr) September 21, 2020

Sure they lost, but Cam Newton had a career high in passing yards in just his second game with Bill Belichick. Super Cam is back! pic.twitter.com/hOkkgZfskF — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) September 21, 2020

Lot of thoughts after watching that game, but one stands out: Teams are trotting out terrible QBs every week when Cam freaking Newton was available for nothing. And I've heard all the reasons why. None are good enough. — Robert Mays (@robertmays) September 21, 2020

How many #NFL teams are wishing they'd signed Cam Newton? — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) September 21, 2020

Arrest everyone who let the #Patriots get Cam Newton. I don't even care how this game ends. Issue the warrants. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) September 21, 2020

Cam Newton looked better today than Tom Brady did all of last year with the same receivers. — SAVAGE BOSTON🍀 (@SavageBoston) September 21, 2020

Oh well. Cam Newton is awesome. He’ll win a lot of games this season. This Patriots team will be really good. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) September 21, 2020

Heartbreaking Loss, But There Is a Ton to Build Upon

Despite heartbreak from the loss, the Patriots did a ton of things well on Sunday night. The pass protection was excellent for the second consecutive week. Julian Edelman proves that he still has what it takes to win at the line of scrimmage.

Perhaps most importantly, Newton proved he can still fling the ball downfield accurately. Take a look at this 49-yard connection to Edelman that flew about 56 yards on the fly from Newton.

Cam Newton RESPONDS after the INT 🚀pic.twitter.com/qQ4dWkiwTn — PFF (@PFF) September 21, 2020

The Patriots proved they can move the ball through the air which was something that wasn’t a given especially after the way the offense leaned on the run game in Week 2. Even better, Newton was able to dial up some long-distance connections for a few splash plays to keep the Seahawks honest.

Newton Wasn’t Happy With His Performance

After watching a clip of the final play of the game, Newton lamented his decision to run the ball inside rather than bouncing it outside where he might have been able to score the winning touchdown.

He simply said, “I’ve got to be better.”

Truth be told, Newton couldn’t have been much better than he was on Sunday night. Unfortunately for the Patriots, Russell Wilson and Co. were just a little better.

