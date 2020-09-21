Twitter Reacts to Cam Newtons Performance After Week 1 Loss

The New England Patriots came up one yard short of a dramatic come-from-behind win over the Seattle Seahawks on the road on Sunday Night.

Cam Newton was stopped as he attempted to run it in for the game-winning score with four seconds remaining from the one-yard line. The Seahawks defense rallied to come up with the stop and preserved a 35-30 victory.

Even though Newton was stopped and the Patriots lost, his brilliant play throughout most of the game didn’t go unnoticed. Almost to a person, everyone who posted on social media about the game gave Newton his respect.

Many of them blasted all of the quarterback-starved franchises that passed on Newton this past offseason. Take a look at just a handful of a slew of tweets from folks who recognized Newton’s play on Sunday.

Heartbreaking Loss, But There Is a Ton to Build Upon

Despite heartbreak from the loss, the Patriots did a ton of things well on Sunday night. The pass protection was excellent for the second consecutive week. Julian Edelman proves that he still has what it takes to win at the line of scrimmage.

Perhaps most importantly, Newton proved he can still fling the ball downfield accurately. Take a look at this 49-yard connection to Edelman that flew about 56 yards on the fly from Newton.

The Patriots proved they can move the ball through the air which was something that wasn’t a given especially after the way the offense leaned on the run game in Week 2. Even better, Newton was able to dial up some long-distance connections for a few splash plays to keep the Seahawks honest.

Newton Wasn’t Happy With His Performance

After watching a clip of the final play of the game, Newton lamented his decision to run the ball inside rather than bouncing it outside where he might have been able to score the winning touchdown.

He simply said, “I’ve got to be better.”

Truth be told, Newton couldn’t have been much better than he was on Sunday night. Unfortunately for the Patriots, Russell Wilson and Co. were just a little better.

