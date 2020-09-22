Cam Newton Addresses Patriots ‘Need’ For No. 1 WR

The New England Patriots‘ quarterback Cam Newton appeared on the Greg Hill Show on WEEI on Monday to discuss a variety of things including the notion the team needs help at the wide receiver position.

Newton was asked plainly, would he like to see the Patriots go out and grab some help at wide receiver. Newton chuckled, and then said:

Cam Newton on @TheGregHillShow was asked if he feels like he needs another wide receiver: "Man, I'll say this, the answer is in that locker room. Simple and plain. … We good to go." — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) September 22, 2020

You can hear the entire interview here.

Do you agree with him?

Allen Robinson and Odell Beckham Jr. Have Been the Most Popular Names

When most fans think about a potential addition at wide receiver for the Patriots, they fantasize about the team adding the Chicago Bears’ Allen Robinson or the Cleveland Browns’ Odell Beckham. While both guys would add an instant playmaker to the mix, which is something it appears the Patriots are lacking, such blockbuster deals don’t happen regularly and traditionally aren’t New England’s style.

Mike Dussault of Patriots.com doesn’t see Robinson or OBJ as strong possibilities, but he does believe the team will make a move for a receiver at some point. He wrote:

I don’t think it’s looking good for popular picks like OBJ or Robinson, but I’d still say it’s a pretty good bet that they make a move for someone. They just might wait a couple more games to see exactly what they need.

While he isn’t an All-Pro performer, it’s important to realize Gunner Olszewski hasn’t been able to get n the field as of yet for the Patriots. While he won’t be a No. 1 receiver by any stretch, the Patriots still don’t know what they have as it pertains to a completely healthy receiving corps.

Perhaps once he returns from injured reserve, which could be as early as Week 4, the Patriots might be in a mindset to look for another weapon in the passing game. Even then, the chances that the team goes looking for a major name like Robinson or OBJ seems unlikely.

Cam Newton Continues to Impress on the Field and Off

With every game and interview, Newton’s elite-level leadership skills seem to shine more. This question was posed to him on a live radio show and he could have talked about how adding a weapon could be a benefit. That would have created a narrative that suggests he isn’t satisfied with his teammates.

Rather than fall into that trap, Newton showed support for his teammates, which is something he’s done repeatedly. Despite what all of the critics said about Newton fitting into the Patriots’ culture, he has proven time and again that his leadership and play on the field exceeds the standards associated with The Patriot Way.

