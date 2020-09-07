Cam Newton Took Prophetic Picture With Patriots Teammates

There is something to be said for chemistry. Cam Newton seemingly went out of his way to establish a link with New England Patriots receivers after he signed with the team this summer.

After a workout session, Newton took this picture with Julian Edelman, N’Keal Harry, Damiere Byrd, Gunner Olszewski, and Jakobi Meyers. As it turned out, these five guys are the only receivers to make the Patriots’ 53-man roster. The only player missing with whom Newton had a strong bond is Mohamed Sanu. He was cut late last week ahead of the Patriots getting down to the 53-man limit.

Cam Newton took this photo with Jakobi Meyers, Julian Edelman, Damiere Byrd, N’Keal Harry and Gunner Olszewski back in July. Over a month later after cutdown day, they’re now the only wide receivers left on the roster… 👀 pic.twitter.com/HJ94dqdwxx — Guy Boston Sports (@GuyBostonSports) September 5, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

The New England Patriots Image that Could Become Iconic

The workout likely took place in the last week of July. It’s from the same day as this pic posted by Julian Edelman on his Instagram account.

At this point, most people were still under the impression there would be a quarterback competition that Jarrett Stidham might actually win. As it turned out, interceptions and injuries cost Stidham that opportunity while Newton’s leadership, talent, and approach won him the job, and earned him captainship among his peers.

If this team winds up doing something special in 2020, this offseason workout image could turn out to be iconic.

The Receivers and Their Roles

Edelman is the unquestioned No. 1 guy of the group for now. However, the Patriots would love to see Harry develop over the course of the year and become the best receiver on the team. Byrd brings a speed threat that the Patriots’ offense so desperately needs. He was a teammate of Newton for a brief time with the Carolina Panthers.

Meyers has a good amount of talent, but he’s still coming along overall, and Olszewski is a spark plug with the chance to become an X-Factor for the team’s offense. However, if you had to pinpoint someone whose performance in 2020 will be the most important to the team’s overall success, it would have to be Harry.

The 2019 first-round selection had a disappointing rookie season, yet he has the physical tools to be a monstrously large target, and that’s something Newton has had great success with during his NFL career with Greg Olsen, Kelvin Benjamin, and Devin Funchess. If Harry can be that kind of a target, he’ll have a breakout season.

The Patriots’ 53-Man Roster

Here is a look at the players who made the final cut for the Patriots.

Quarterback: Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham, Brian Hoyer

Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham, Brian Hoyer Running back: Sony Michel, Damien Harris, James White, Rex Burkhead

Sony Michel, Damien Harris, James White, Rex Burkhead Fullback: Jakob Johnson

Jakob Johnson Wide receiver: Julian Edelman, N’Keal Harry, Gunner Olszewski, Damiere Byrd, Jakobi Meyers

Julian Edelman, N’Keal Harry, Gunner Olszewski, Damiere Byrd, Jakobi Meyers Tight end: Devin Asiasi, Dalton Keene, Ryan Izzo

Devin Asiasi, Dalton Keene, Ryan Izzo Offensive line: Isaiah Wynn (tackle), Joe Thuney (guard), David Andrews (center), Shaq Mason (guard), Jermaine Eluemunor (tackle), Hjalte Froholdt (guard), Yodny Cajuste (tackle), Korey Cunningham (tackle), Michael Onwenu (guard), Justin Herron

Isaiah Wynn (tackle), Joe Thuney (guard), David Andrews (center), Shaq Mason (guard), Jermaine Eluemunor (tackle), Hjalte Froholdt (guard), Yodny Cajuste (tackle), Korey Cunningham (tackle), Michael Onwenu (guard), Justin Herron Defensive tackle: Lawrence Guy, Adam Butler, Beau Allen, Byron Cowart

Lawrence Guy, Adam Butler, Beau Allen, Byron Cowart Defensive end: Deatrich Wise

Deatrich Wise Inside linebacker: Ja’Whaun Bentley, Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings, Brandon Copeland

Ja’Whaun Bentley, Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings, Brandon Copeland Outside linebacker: John Simon, Chase Winovich, Shilique Calhoun, Derek Rivers

John Simon, Chase Winovich, Shilique Calhoun, Derek Rivers Cornerback: Stephon Gilmore, J.C. Jackson, Jason McCourty, Jonathan Jones, Joejuan Williams

Stephon Gilmore, J.C. Jackson, Jason McCourty, Jonathan Jones, Joejuan Williams Safety: Devin McCourty, Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips, Terrence Brooks, Cody Davis

Devin McCourty, Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips, Terrence Brooks, Cody Davis Specialist: Matthew Slater (coverage), Justin Bethel (coverage), Jake Bailey (punter), Joe Cardona (long snapper)

Also Read: