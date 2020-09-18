Seahawks Safety’s Style Can Compete With Cam Newton

As much as Cam Newton is known for being a dual-threat on the football field, the former NFL MVP is a bit of a polarizing figure because of his fashion choices. His outfits almost always steal the show, whether the public reviews are positive or negative.

It would appear, the Seattle Seahawks might just have their fearless fashion statement maker on their roster. Free safety Quandre Diggs recently broke out this brown, silk short set on Instagram.

Diggs, of course, had to coordinate the ensemble with Louis Vuitton luggage and a matching face mask.

A get-up like this simply can’t be pulled off by everyone. The same can be said for many of Newton’s outfits.

Quandre Diggs’ Other Fashion Statements

The 27-year-old from Houston, Texas has grabbed some attention with a few other outfits he’s shown off on his Instagram account.

Still, Quadre Has a Way to Go Equal Cam Newton’s Presence

Diggs definitely takes pride in his attire, but it’s nothing compared to what Newton does on a regular basis. You may not like what Newton puts on when he’s in public, but there is no question he commands attention with these kinds of deliveries.

Sunday night’s matchup won’t be a fashion show. It’ll be about physical play, sound tackling and touchdowns. There is a good chance Newton and Diggs will have some contact with each other, whether it’s in the passing game or on one of the Patriots quarterback’s runs.

Patriots fans are hoping Newton stands out more in that contest as well.

