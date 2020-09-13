Patriots Cam Newton Talks About Potential Hamstring Injury

Was Cam Newton hobbled after the New England Patriots’ Week 1 win over the Miami Dolphins? He appeared to be limping as he headed off the field. He talked about his health.

Take a look at this video showing Newton reach for his left hamstring, and he appeared to be limping.

And keep an eye on this. Newton grabs his left hamstring. He did that at several points over the course of the game. #Patriots @nflnetwork @AroundTheNFL pic.twitter.com/EJnanPdF3H — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 13, 2020

However, when Newton was asked about the injury, he smiled and said he was good.

Cam Newton on his health: "I'm great. Everything is good." — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) September 13, 2020

What should Patriots fans believe? It’s not as if Newton would openly admit he was hurt, especially not before having some sort of diagnosis and treatment. That said, he did seem a bit upset and very delayed when he finally arrived at the postgame news conference. You can watch it here.

Logic and wisdom say we’ll have to wait until later in the week to find out if there is more to it than Newton is letting on.