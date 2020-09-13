Cam Newton Pays Tribute to Fallen Hero After First Patriots TD [WATCH]

Cam Newton got off to a strong start in Foxborough, but he didn’t forget a cultural and cinematic hero during his own success.

After he scored his first TD with the New England Patriots, he spiked the ball and then paid tribute to the late actor and activist Chadwick Boseman.

Watch Newton strike the Wakanda Forever pose popularized by Boseman in the Marvel Comics movie Black Panther.

Cam Newton scores his first TD for the Patriots, then throws up the Wakanda Forever salute 💪🏾 CAM BACK! via @thecheckdown pic.twitter.com/KjTEysofKh — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) September 13, 2020

Boseman passed away from colon cancer in August and his death left many fans, especially members of the black community devastated and grief-stricken. Similar tributes have popped up across the sports world and in other aspects of entertainment.

It was beautiful to see Newton acknowledge a gentleman who had transcended the occupation of actor and ascended to the level of hero due to his grace, the insistence of specific roles for himself and people of color, and the importance of the parts he played on film.