Cam Newton Reveals ‘Main Reason’ He Signed With the Patriots

The New England Patriots signed Cam Newton to a cost-friendly, low-risk, one-year deal during the offseason. It didn’t appear as though Newton had a lot of choices, but he revealed why he chose to sign with the Patriots.

Cam Newton Calls Josh McDaniels One of the ‘Main Reasons’ He Signed With the Patriots

Despite the fact that the Carolina Panthers unsuccessfully attempted to trade Newton, and he sat unsigned for over a month before the Patriots and the former MVP inked the deal, he could have chosen to sit out and wait for an opportunity later in the season. Instead, Newton took a one-year deal that is only guaranteeing him $550,000 in 2020 to play for the Patriots.

On Thursday, Newton was asked about Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, and he offered a bit of information he hadn’t shared before.

I’m extremely excited. Josh, he’s in large part one of the main reasons I came here, as well. Obviously, throughout the process, I had a chance to meet with the personnel and the coaches, and me and Josh have just been tied hip to hip.

Josh McDaniels Has a History of Devising Winning Gameplans for Different Quarterbacks

This makes a lot of sense. As the offensive coordinator, it is largely on McDaniels to make sure Newton is brought up to speed on the Patriots’ offense. It’s also McDaniels’ chief responsibility to come up with an attack that takes advantage of Newton’s unique talents as a dual-threat.

McDaniels has had some experience working with a quarterback with some unique skills. During his stint as a head coach of the Denver Broncos, he coached Tim Tebow, whose mobility was a large part of his game. Newton is 10 times the passer Tebow was, but the versatility in playcalling is still somewhat relatable.

McDaniels will have to tap into some of what he did with the Broncos while crafting an offense for Newton.

