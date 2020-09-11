Cam Newton Reveals ‘Main Reason’ He Signed With the Patriots

The New England Patriots signed Cam Newton to a cost-friendly, low-risk, one-year deal during the offseason. It didn’t appear as though Newton had a lot of choices, but he revealed why he chose to sign with the Patriots.
Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!
Cam Newton Calls Josh McDaniels One of the ‘Main Reasons’ He Signed With the Patriots
Despite the fact that the Carolina Panthers unsuccessfully attempted to trade Newton, and he sat unsigned for over a month before the Patriots and the former MVP inked the deal, he could have chosen to sit out and wait for an opportunity later in the season. Instead, Newton took a one-year deal that is only guaranteeing him $550,000 in 2020 to play for the Patriots.
View this post on Instagram
Cam Newton will officially make his Patriots debut against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, and I truly cannot be more excited. I’m confident Cam will perform at an elite level, make his bounce back, and lead this organization to another successful season. Cam has endless talent and is one of the NFL’s most skilled QB’s of all-time when healthy, and I’m confident he can recover his career in New England. I’m so excited to see him this season, I expect an awesome year for him and I think our offense will bounce back as well. I’m going to see how he plays before we make any predictions, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see him make another MVP run. Cam Newton is destined for success, and I believe he will help the Patriots dynasty continue. 💯 _ #NewEnglandPatriots #PatsNation #GoPats #LFG #EverythingWeGot #FoxboroFaithful #NotDone #BillBelichick #CamNewton #JarrettStidham #JulianEdelman #JE11 #6xSuperBowlChamps #GilletteStadium #AFC #NFL
On Thursday, Newton was asked about Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, and he offered a bit of information he hadn’t shared before.
I’m extremely excited. Josh, he’s in large part one of the main reasons I came here, as well. Obviously, throughout the process, I had a chance to meet with the personnel and the coaches, and me and Josh have just been tied hip to hip.
Josh McDaniels Has a History of Devising Winning Gameplans for Different Quarterbacks
This makes a lot of sense. As the offensive coordinator, it is largely on McDaniels to make sure Newton is brought up to speed on the Patriots’ offense. It’s also McDaniels’ chief responsibility to come up with an attack that takes advantage of Newton’s unique talents as a dual-threat.
McDaniels has had some experience working with a quarterback with some unique skills. During his stint as a head coach of the Denver Broncos, he coached Tim Tebow, whose mobility was a large part of his game. Newton is 10 times the passer Tebow was, but the versatility in playcalling is still somewhat relatable.
McDaniels will have to tap into some of what he did with the Broncos while crafting an offense for Newton.
Also Read:
- Cam Newton Snubbed On Huge NFL Kickoff List
- Cam Newton Battling Familiar Foe For Top Jersey Sales
- Julian Edelman’s Injured Knee: Update on His Status for Week 1
- Patriots Re-Sign Athletic Inside LB for 53-Man Roster
- Patriots Sign Powerful, Under-the-Radar Rookie WR