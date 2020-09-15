Dolphins Players Fire Back at Cam Newton’s Instagram Post

The New England Patriots’ Cam Newton took to Instagram to speak on the Week 1 win over the Miami Dolphins and the dust-up that happened after the game. The Dolphins responded and the rivalry just got more heated.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Cam Newton’s Parting Shot For the Miami Dolphins

Newton led the Patriots to a 21-11 victory over the Dolphins, running for 75 yards and completing 15 of his 19 passing attempts.

After the game, Newton and a few members of the Dolphins got into a dust-up when it appeared some of the Miami players reached for a chain around the former NFL MVP’s neck.

Newton came after the Dolphins with a little bit of a parting shot:

Shaq Lawson and Raekwon Davis’ Response

Shaq Lawson and Raekwon Davis saw fit to let Newton know their intentions as it relates to his ‘weak-ass’ chain in the comment section of the Instagram post:

“We don’t won’t that weak ass chain,” Lawson wrote.

“Man ain’t nobody want your fake ass chains s–t was weak anyway,” Davis said.

Newton explained the chain is important to him because it has his kid’s birthstones on it. While some may argue he shouldn’t wear it on the field, there is something to be said for trying to rip jewelry from someone’s neck. That’s usually a sign of disrespect.

The Rivalry Has Some New Fire

Needless to say, the physical game on Sunday, the tough loss for the Dolphins, and the back-and-forth between Newton and the opposition should make the Week 15 rematch all the more interesting.

Also Read: