Hall-of-Famer Shares Candid Take on Patriots Fans’ Resistance to Cam Newton

Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Marshall Faulk sat down with Heavy’s Brandon Robinson to discuss a variety of topics including the icy reception Cam Newton has received from some New England Patriots fans.

Robinson made reference to some of the comments he’s seen on social media and in articles written about Newton and asked Faulk for his perspective on the subject. Faulk said:

“You ready? First of all, he’s polarizing. Second of all, tell me what black starting quarterback you’ve seen win the job–not just get the job because somebody is hurt–but win the job in New England since they’ve been the Patriots–Boston or New England. What more do I need to say? He looks different than what they’re used to. They’re used to No. 12, and they’ve been able to hang their hat on that since 1999, and now this looks different.”

There is Tons of Proof to What Marshall Faulk is Saying

The image above is just a snippet of some of the things people who profess to be Patriots fans have commented on a variety of Newton stories and posts. As always, this kind of behavior does not reflect the views or sanity level of everyone, but there is no doubt the racist element has come out in force to criticize the Patriots quarterback.

Faulk, who spent 12 years in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts and St. Louis Rams, is speaking from a players’ perspective which likely comes with some of his own personal experiences.

Like it or Not, Here He Comes

While it hasn’t been made official just yet, Newton is the odds-on favorite to be named the Patriots’ starting quarterback. To some of his haters, many of which are still active across social media despite the fact that he has earned the respect of his teammates and coaches–including Bill Belichick–that’s not sitting right.

Perhaps a successful campaign will stem some of the hate. Then again, maybe it won’t.

