Patriots’ 53-Man Roster Revealed, But There Will Still Be Some Changes

The New England Patriots released 24 players to get their roster to the 53-man limit by Saturday’s deadline. While there is an element of finality to this day, it has a bit more fluidity this year because of the changes to a few rules in the face of a season already impacted by the global pandemic.

The Patriots’ 53-Man Roster

Quarterback: Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham, Brian Hoyer

Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham, Brian Hoyer Running back: Sony Michel, Damien Harris, James White, Rex Burkhead

Sony Michel, Damien Harris, James White, Rex Burkhead Fullback: Jakob Johnson

Jakob Johnson Wide receiver: Julian Edelman, N’Keal Harry, Gunner Olszewski, Damiere Byrd, Jakobi Meyers

Julian Edelman, N’Keal Harry, Gunner Olszewski, Damiere Byrd, Jakobi Meyers Tight end: Devin Asiasi, Dalton Keene, Ryan Izzo

Devin Asiasi, Dalton Keene, Ryan Izzo Offensive line: Isaiah Wynn (tackle), Joe Thuney (guard), David Andrews (center), Shaq Mason (guard), Jermaine Eluemunor (tackle), Hjalte Froholdt (guard), Yodny Cajuste (tackle), Korey Cunningham (tackle), Michael Onwenu (guard), Justin Herron

Isaiah Wynn (tackle), Joe Thuney (guard), David Andrews (center), Shaq Mason (guard), Jermaine Eluemunor (tackle), Hjalte Froholdt (guard), Yodny Cajuste (tackle), Korey Cunningham (tackle), Michael Onwenu (guard), Justin Herron Defensive tackle: Lawrence Guy, Adam Butler, Beau Allen, Byron Cowart

Lawrence Guy, Adam Butler, Beau Allen, Byron Cowart Defensive end: Deatrich Wise

Deatrich Wise Inside linebacker: Ja’Whaun Bentley, Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings, Brandon Copeland

Ja’Whaun Bentley, Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings, Brandon Copeland Outside linebacker: John Simon, Chase Winovich, Shilique Calhoun, Derek Rivers

John Simon, Chase Winovich, Shilique Calhoun, Derek Rivers Cornerback: Stephon Gilmore, J.C. Jackson, Jason McCourty, Jonathan Jones, Joejuan Williams

Stephon Gilmore, J.C. Jackson, Jason McCourty, Jonathan Jones, Joejuan Williams Safety: Devin McCourty, Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips, Terrence Brooks, Cody Davis

Devin McCourty, Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips, Terrence Brooks, Cody Davis Specialist: Matthew Slater (coverage), Justin Bethel (coverage), Jake Bailey (punter), Joe Cardona (long snapper)

There are some noticeable absences and players who found themselves on the outside looking in despite having strong training camps. Cassh Maluia, Devin Ross, and Nick Folk are in that number.

Others, such as Jeff Thomas, and rookie kicker Justin Rohrwasser had obvious talent, but injuries and/or underwhelming performances led them to the cut line.

What are the Patriots Going to Do About the Kicker Position?

The kicker position is obviously not final. As of now, the Patriots don’t have a kicker on the roster. Assuming Rohrwasser clears waivers, he seems like a good candidate to land on the team’s practice squad. Nick Folk could be re-signed, or the Patriots could look to sign another free-agent kicker.

There is plenty of time to get this worked out considering teams often bring in kickers a day or two before they play a major role in the midst of a regular season. Aside from that, it’s pretty clear what the team will look like initially. Be on the lookout for the practice squad announcements next week.

