Patriots Linked to ‘Very Affordable’, But Disgruntled Bears WR

The New England Patriots are still in need of a dependable playmaker at wide receiver. The Chicago Bears’ Allen Robinson is unhappy in the Windy City and is being mentioned as a potential trade target for New England.

Allen Robinson Has Separated Himself From the Bears on Social Media

Robinson has been seeking an extension from the Bears throughout the offseason and now into the 2020 campaign. The Bears haven’t come to an agreement with the 27-year-old, despite his obvious value and teammates like former Patriot Cordarrelle Patterson pushing for him to be extended.

Extend extend extend @ChicagoBears — cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) September 14, 2020

On Monday, several members of the media, including Heavy’s Beth Mishler-Elmore, noticed Robinson had deleted all Bears-related references from his social media accounts.

Allen Robinson has taken the Chicago Bears out of his bio and has since deleted all of his ‘Bears’ photos on his Instagram. pic.twitter.com/UC9oiLlIAh — Dave (@runbackdave) September 15, 2020

Multiple Outlets Naming Patriots as a Potential Suitor for Robinson

After Robinson’s actions on social media, rumors, and speculation about the Patriots’ potential interest in Robinson began to spread.

Allen Robinson has $10.9 million in base salary this season that decreases each game he plays in Chicago. Very affordable. Just saying, #Patriots. https://t.co/ME4EECn3qw — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) September 15, 2020

Allen Robinson + Cam Newton would create FIREWORKS! 🎇 https://t.co/JjgYCszqJQ — PFF NE Patriots (@PFF_Patriots) September 15, 2020

Ryan Pace and Bill Belichick have been trade partners for years, dating all the way back to the Martellus Bennett trade. The Bears also moved up for both Anthony Miller and David Montgomery via a Patriots draft pick Is Allen Robinson next?https://t.co/Oq8Orqabht — Brad Spielberger (@PFF_Brad) September 15, 2020

Allen Robinson is a gajillion times better than Mo Sanu, but I get the connection It'll cost the Patriots about the same this time around if I had to guess, a 2nd rounder — Brad Spielberger (@PFF_Brad) September 15, 2020

Caution: this is just speculation at this point, but it’s not a completely ridiculous concept.

Robinson Was Dynamic for the Bears in Week 1

Robinson is one of the top receivers in the league, and more people would know that if he’d ever had an opportunity to play with a capable quarterback. He’s spent his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Bears, which are two of the most quarterback-challenged franchises in history.

Still, he has found a way to lead the league in touchdowns in 2015, and cross the 1,000-yard barrier twice in his career. Robinson was dynamic in the Bears’ Week 1 win over the Detroit Lions. Trubisky struggled mightily in the first half before catching fire in the fourth as the Bears came back to win after trailing 23-6.

Robinson had several high-difficulty receptions during the comeback and finished with five receptions for 74 yards.

Where Robinson Would Fit With the Patriots

There is no question the Patriots and Cam Newton could greatly benefit from having someone who somehow managed a 1,000-yard season with Trubisky as his quarterback in 2019. Robinson’s 26 contested catches led the league last year. Newton has always loved big targets who can outmuscle defenders to come down with tough catches, and Robinson is excellent at using his body to shield defenders in these situations.

Adding a player like Robinson could take the Patriots’ offense to another level. His current salary is absorbable for the Patriots considering the massive amount they still have available. However, they may need to give Newton a raise first, and potentially offer to extend him before trying to give him a weapon.

Secondly, after the Mohamed Sanu deal didn’t work out for the Patriots, the team might be hesitant to trade draft assets for another veteran receiver, even though Robinson is a much better player at this stage of his career than Sanu was in 2019.

Stay tuned.

