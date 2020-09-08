Boston Sports Great on Cam Newton in New England: ‘Best Team For Him’

In less than a week, Cam Newton will begin his journey as the man who replaces Tom Brady as the quarterback of the New England Patriots. To some, it may seem to be a bit of a mismatch but to others–one in particular who knows a thing or two about Boston sports–it’s a perfect match.

Former Boston Celtics Star Antoine Walker Says the Patriots are the Best Team for Cam Newton

Heavy.com’s Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson sat down with former Boston Celtics star Antoine Walker to discuss a variety of subjects, and the topic of Newton came up. Robinson asked Walker his opinion on Newton playing for the Patriots and following Brady.

Walker said:

“Honestly, it’s probably the team for him [Newton] to go to, and I’m gonna tell you why. New England is a sports town. They get it. They understand sports. They understand all of the nuances of the game. You don’t have to prove anything to them. Now, do they want you to perform at a high level? Yes, of course, but they will appreciate him and what he brings to the game. Let’s be honest, I’m not a football analyst, but I am a football and sports guy, they don’t have a lot around him. But with Cam running, scrambling to produce 5, 6, or 7 extra yards, they’re going to appreciate that.”

Walker spent 7.5 seasons with the Celtics during his NBA career. During that time, he averaged 20.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. He and Paul Pierce led the Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2001-02 season before falling in six games to the New Jersey Nets. His signature shimmy and No. 8 uniform number are forever a part of Boston sports lore.

Cam Newton Doing Everything Right So Far

Despite his critics, Newton has pleased the prime stakeholders on this current project, and that would be the Patriots’ coaching staff who made him the team’s starting quarterback, and his teammates, who elected him a team captain.

As Walker indicated in the interview above, if Newton performs well, and helps the team win, the fans will come around too–and that’s referring to the ones who are still skeptical about his ability to produce success in Foxborough.

All the guessing comes to an end on Sunday, September 13 when Newton leads the Patriots in a Week 1 battle with AFC East rivals, the Miami Dolphins in Foxborough. It will kick off a strange but welcomed 2020 NFL season for those of us longing for some positivity amidst a predominantly negative year in the public.

