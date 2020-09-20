Patriots’ James White Father Dead, Mother in Critical Condition: Report

Tyrone and Lisa White, the parents of New England Patriots running back James White were in a car accident on Sunday, and the former did not survive, per several report, and White’s mother is in critical condition.

As expected, White will not play on Sunday night against the Seattle Seahawks. Michael Giardi shared this quote from White on his parents via Twitter:

 

