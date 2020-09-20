Julian Edelman Injury Update: Latest on Patriots Star WR’s Health

The final injury report for the New England Patriots has been released, and Julian Edelman is still on it. His status and spryness are crucial to the Patriots’ chances of defeating the Seattle Seahawks in the Emerald City on Sunday night.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

The Patriots’ Injury Report

Edelman is easily the biggest name on the Patriots’ injury report. Like last week, Edelman is still listed as questionable, and he had “limited participation” in practice throughout the week.

Edelman’s Performance in Week 1

Despite playing on only 58 percent of the snaps in Week 1, Edelman still made himself a factor with 5 receptions for 57 yards. His ability to create space and to be that underneath threat. He appeared on WEEI this week to discuss his decreased snap count, but didn’t seem to worried about the number. It sounds like he’s aiming for quality over quantity.

I am just happy to be out there playing and trying to contribute to my team. When they asked to use me, I’ll be out there to go. I don’t really think about the percentage of snaps that I take, I just worry about the ones that I do to go out and try and get my assignment and make a play. That’s what I’ll be thinking about.

Edelman’s Load Management

The lower snap count and limited participation in practice are all a part of a load-management plan for Edelman. The veteran is 34 years old, and he’s played through injuries his entire career.

He also worked extremely hard during the offseason to keep himself in outstanding physical condition. Thankfully, the Patriots’ coaching staff is wise enough to know when and how to preserve the health of one of the key components.

Also Read: