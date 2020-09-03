Patriots Name Their Starting QB and Captains for 2020 NFL Season

The speculation and assumption had been there for more than a week, but on Thursday, we received confirmation. New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick named Cam Newton the starting quarterback ahead of the 2020 NFL season according to multiple reports.

The Patriots named Cam Newton their starting quarterback during a Thursday team meeting, source confirmed (@globejimmcbride first on it). So Newton is officially @TomBrady's successor in Foxboro. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 3, 2020

The news was reportedly conveyed to the team during a Thursday morning meeting, and now Patriots Nation can move forward knowing who will be the man replacing Tom Brady under center.

In addition to being named the starting quarterback, Newton was also appointed one of three offensive captains, along with center David Andrews and James White. The defense has Devin and Jason McCourty along with Lawrence Guy and JaWhuan Bentley and Matthew Slater returns to represent special teams.

𝟮 𝟬 𝟮 𝟬 𝗣 𝗔 𝗧 𝗥 𝗜 𝗢 𝗧 𝗦 𝗖 𝗔 𝗣 𝗧 𝗔 𝗜 𝗡 𝗦 pic.twitter.com/Hyvc7QzPEW — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 3, 2020

Reaction To The News of Cam Newton Officially Winning the Patriots’ QB Race

While most expected Newton to get the nod, the official word still drew tons of reaction on social media.

CLNS’ Evan Lazar:

The guy that supposedly wasn’t going to mesh well with Belichick was just named the starting QB and a team captain. Put those narratives to bed quickly.

NBC Sports’ Tom Curran:

Given how many reps cam Newton has been getting relative to the other guys, if he wasn’t the starter that would be some serious coaching malpractice. #itsbeenover

The Athletic’s Michael Lombardi

And Cam is a team captain–no wonder Chicago didn’t want him.

How Many Quarterbacks Will the Patriots Carry?

In recent years, the Patriots and several other teams in the NFL have gone with two quarterbacks on the roster. However, this year could be different. While Jarrett Stidham likely has the most upside of all three quarterbacks down the road, Brian Hoyer offers the most value as a backup and presence in the position room and on the sidelines.

He was partially brought in as a mentor and knowledgeable guy who is comfortable with the team’s offense. In the case of an emergency, he could hopefully keep the team afloat for a few weeks, but he’s never been a long-term option.

Dropping Stidham would be giving up on the guy you drafted with a fourth-round pick in 2019, and that seems unlikely. Dropping Hoyer would mean dumping a guy who could help Newton continue to gain a grasp of the offense, and further develop Stidham. There’s also the uncertainty and potential heightened chances of injury or missed time in this strange NFL season. Having three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster might be advised.

Because of this, I’d expect the Patriots to keep all three.

