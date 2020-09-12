Patriots Name Their Starting Kicker for Week 1

The New England Patriots finally revealed their decision on a starting kicker for Week 1. On Saturday, the Patriots promoted veteran Nick Folk to the 53-man roster.

So…Folk Did Actually Win the Kicking Competition

Most believed Folk, who spent most of the 2019 season with the Patriots, had done enough to beat out rookie kicker Justin Rohrwasser. However, Bill Belichick threw one of his signature curveballs when he released both Folk and Rohrwasser after training camp.

Both cleared waivers, as expected, and were signed to the Patriots’ practice squad. While neither was initially a part of the 53-man roster, we all knew that at some point the Patriots would have to choose someone to be the kicker in Week 1.

As it turns out, Folk’s performance in training camp earned him first crack at proving he’s the man for the job throughout the season. Meanwhile, the Patriots still have Rohrwasser getting healthier and perhaps honing his craft a bit more on the practice squad.

Overall, it’s not a bad situation.

Plenty of Moves Being Made

Folk’s promotion was just one of a flurry of moves that took place on Saturday. Take a look at some of the other movers on a busy day before the beginning of the team’s 2020 season.

